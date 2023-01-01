10 K-dramas with superhero leads
Moving is a 2023 South Korean science fiction superhero television series directed by Park In-je and written by Kang Full, based on his webtoon of the same name
Image: Disney+
Moving
This series offers a fresh take on crime-solving by introducing a main character with a supernatural ability to visualize scents as vivid shapes and patterns
Image: SBS
The Girl Who Sees Smell
A group of demon hunters with unique superpowers fight to protect the innocent
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN
A young woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to fight crime and protect the people she loves
Strong Girl Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
A young man with the ability to read people's minds uses his power to solve crimes and help others
He Is Psychometric
Image: tvN
A young man who can read people's minds teams up with a lawyer to solve crimes and bring justice to the victims.
I Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
This drama revolves around a detective with the unique supernatural ability to foresee the deaths of those around him
The Game: Towards Zero
Image: MBC
The story revolves around a man with an extraordinary memory, capable of remembering everything. This drama offers thrilling suspense and emotional depth
Remember
Image: SBS
Moorim School defies the typical school drama genre by setting it in a mysterious school hidden in the mountains, inhabited by students with supernatural abilities
Moorim School
Image: KBS2
The story revolves around a woman with the supernatural ability to see the future through her dreams
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS