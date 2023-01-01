Heading 3

10 K-dramas with superhero leads

Moving is a 2023 South Korean science fiction superhero television series directed by Park In-je and written by Kang Full, based on his webtoon of the same name

Image: Disney+

Moving

This series offers a fresh take on crime-solving by introducing a main character with a supernatural ability to visualize scents as vivid shapes and patterns

Image: SBS

The Girl Who Sees Smell

A group of demon hunters with unique superpowers fight to protect the innocent

The Uncanny Counter

Image: OCN

A young woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to fight crime and protect the people she loves

Strong Girl Bong-soon 

Image: JTBC

A young man with the ability to read people's minds uses his power to solve crimes and help others

He Is Psychometric 

Image: tvN

A young man who can read people's minds teams up with a lawyer to solve crimes and bring justice to the victims.

I Hear Your Voice 

Image: SBS

This drama revolves around a detective with the unique supernatural ability to foresee the deaths of those around him

The Game: Towards Zero

Image: MBC

The story revolves around a man with an extraordinary memory, capable of remembering everything. This drama offers thrilling suspense and emotional depth

Remember

Image:  SBS

Moorim School defies the typical school drama genre by setting it in a mysterious school hidden in the mountains, inhabited by students with supernatural abilities

Moorim School

Image:  KBS2

The story revolves around a woman with the supernatural ability to see the future through her dreams

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

