10 K-dramas with superhuman elements
This gripping series, featuring Yoon Hwa-pyung, Choi Yoon, and Kang Kil-young, delves into supernatural investigations
Image: OCN.
The Guest
Join Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, on a quest for a human bride. A captivating drama filled with magic
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Check into Hotel Del Luna for a supernatural stay with Jang Man-wol. A haunted hotel offering ghostly luxury
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN.
Hong Ji-ah's unique real estate agency tackles haunted properties. Enter a world of spirits and mystery
Sell Your Haunted House
Image: KBS2.
Tae Gong-shil's love story entwined with the supernatural. A tale of ghosts and romance
The Master’s Sun
Image: SBS.
Lee Yeon, a 1000-year-old gumiho, balances the mortal world and the afterlife. A fantasy drama with mythical elements
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Image: tvN.
Yoon So-ah navigates the world of gods and water deities in this enchanting adaptation
The Bride of Habaek
Image: tvN.
Jin Sun-mi's adventures with spirits and the mischievous Son Oh-gong. A drama filled with supernatural twists
A Korean Odyssey
Image: tvN.
In a future where supernatural entities condemn people to hell, witness the chilling events unfold.
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
Reporter Im Jin-hee uncovers a dark case involving a powerful IT company
The Cursed
Image: tvN.