FEBRUARY 23, 2024

10 K-dramas with superhuman elements 

This gripping series, featuring Yoon Hwa-pyung, Choi Yoon, and Kang Kil-young, delves into supernatural investigations

Image:  OCN.

The Guest

Join Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, on a quest for a human bride. A captivating drama filled with magic

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

Check into Hotel Del Luna for a supernatural stay with Jang Man-wol. A haunted hotel offering ghostly luxury

Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN.

Hong Ji-ah's unique real estate agency tackles haunted properties. Enter a world of spirits and mystery

Sell Your Haunted House

Image:  KBS2.

Tae Gong-shil's love story entwined with the supernatural. A tale of ghosts and romance

The Master’s Sun

Image:  SBS.

Lee Yeon, a 1000-year-old gumiho, balances the mortal world and the afterlife. A fantasy drama with mythical elements

Tale of the Nine Tailed

Image:  tvN.

Yoon So-ah navigates the world of gods and water deities in this enchanting adaptation

The Bride of Habaek

Image:  tvN.

Jin Sun-mi's adventures with spirits and the mischievous Son Oh-gong. A drama filled with supernatural twists

A Korean Odyssey

Image:  tvN.

In a future where supernatural entities condemn people to hell, witness the chilling events unfold. 

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

Reporter Im Jin-hee uncovers a dark case involving a powerful IT company

The Cursed

Image:  tvN.

