Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas With swoon-worthy K-drama Heroes

A rich heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she meets a charming army captain. Their forbidden love story unfolds across borders.

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing On You

A skilled surgeon and a special forces captain find love in the midst of danger during peacekeeping missions, showcasing unwavering dedication and swoon-worthy heroism.

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A caregiver with a traumatic past crosses paths with a charming children's book author. Together, they heal emotional wounds and discover the power of love.

Image:  tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A centuries-old goblin seeks redemption and love with a cheerful high school student. Their unique romance is intertwined with supernatural elements and heartfelt moments.

Goblin

Image: tvN

A young woman can foresee the future through her dreams, leading to unexpected connections with a prosecutor. Together, they prevent tragedies and navigate love's complexities.

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

A narcissistic CEO realizes the value of his capable secretary when she decides to resign. Their evolving relationship blends humor, romance, and self-discovery.

An alien professor with timeless youth falls for a top actress. Their love story spans centuries, blending sci-fi elements with heartwarming romance.

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

A petite but powerful woman becomes a bodyguard to a CEO with a mysterious stalker. Their dynamic, filled with humor and heart, evolves into a sweet love story.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

Set in the ancient kingdom of Silla, a group of young, elite warriors navigates friendship, loyalty, and love. The story follows their growth and challenges.

Hwarang

Image: KBS2

A modern-day woman time-travels to the Goryeo era, getting entangled in royal politics and love. The drama explores heart-wrenching choices and epic romance.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

