10 K-dramas With swoon-worthy K-drama Heroes
A rich heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she meets a charming army captain. Their forbidden love story unfolds across borders.
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
A skilled surgeon and a special forces captain find love in the midst of danger during peacekeeping missions, showcasing unwavering dedication and swoon-worthy heroism.
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A caregiver with a traumatic past crosses paths with a charming children's book author. Together, they heal emotional wounds and discover the power of love.
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A centuries-old goblin seeks redemption and love with a cheerful high school student. Their unique romance is intertwined with supernatural elements and heartfelt moments.
Goblin
Image: tvN
A young woman can foresee the future through her dreams, leading to unexpected connections with a prosecutor. Together, they prevent tragedies and navigate love's complexities.
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A narcissistic CEO realizes the value of his capable secretary when she decides to resign. Their evolving relationship blends humor, romance, and self-discovery.
An alien professor with timeless youth falls for a top actress. Their love story spans centuries, blending sci-fi elements with heartwarming romance.
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A petite but powerful woman becomes a bodyguard to a CEO with a mysterious stalker. Their dynamic, filled with humor and heart, evolves into a sweet love story.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Set in the ancient kingdom of Silla, a group of young, elite warriors navigates friendship, loyalty, and love. The story follows their growth and challenges.
Hwarang
Image: KBS2
A modern-day woman time-travels to the Goryeo era, getting entangled in royal politics and love. The drama explores heart-wrenching choices and epic romance.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS