Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 28, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with the best business lessons

Dive into the world of hard work and entrepreneurship. This drama unravels the importance of teamwork and leadership in building a successful business

Image: tvN

Start-Up 

Learn the value of a loyal team in Itaewon Class. This drama showcases the significance of investing in people for business success

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class 

Balancing work and personal life is key. This drama highlights the importance of family and relationships in the pursuit of wealth

Image: SBS

Business Proposal 

Discover the true meaning of business beyond profit. This drama emphasizes building trust and relationships with the community

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Attention to detail and customer-centric approaches drive success. Follow Se-ri's journey in creating a global brand with profound understanding

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

Hard work and responsibility shape success, regardless of background. This drama encourages self-discovery and the push needed to find the right direction

Image: MBC

Coffee Prince 

Size doesn't always guarantee success. This drama emphasizes that, in business, simplicity and tradition can hold significant value for customers

Image: KBS2

Strongest Deliveryman 

Overcome adversaries and doubt on your journey. This drama inspires perseverance in the face of challenges, pushing forward despite setbacks

Image: MBN

Best Chicken 

Desperation leads to unconventional decisions. This drama explores the business lesson of adapting to circumstances, even if it means pretending to be a humanoid robot

Image: MBC

I Am Not a Robot 

Delve into the fight for workers' rights. This drama sheds light on the exploitation of labor by big corporations and advocates for the rights of irregular workers

Image: tvN

Revolutionary Love 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here