10 K-dramas with the best business lessons
Dive into the world of hard work and entrepreneurship. This drama unravels the importance of teamwork and leadership in building a successful business
Image: tvN
Start-Up
Learn the value of a loyal team in Itaewon Class. This drama showcases the significance of investing in people for business success
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Balancing work and personal life is key. This drama highlights the importance of family and relationships in the pursuit of wealth
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Discover the true meaning of business beyond profit. This drama emphasizes building trust and relationships with the community
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Attention to detail and customer-centric approaches drive success. Follow Se-ri's journey in creating a global brand with profound understanding
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Hard work and responsibility shape success, regardless of background. This drama encourages self-discovery and the push needed to find the right direction
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
Size doesn't always guarantee success. This drama emphasizes that, in business, simplicity and tradition can hold significant value for customers
Image: KBS2
Strongest Deliveryman
Overcome adversaries and doubt on your journey. This drama inspires perseverance in the face of challenges, pushing forward despite setbacks
Image: MBN
Best Chicken
Desperation leads to unconventional decisions. This drama explores the business lesson of adapting to circumstances, even if it means pretending to be a humanoid robot
Image: MBC
I Am Not a Robot
Delve into the fight for workers' rights. This drama sheds light on the exploitation of labor by big corporations and advocates for the rights of irregular workers
Image: tvN
Revolutionary Love