Pujya Doss

july 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with the best cast 

A supernatural romance between a goblin and a high school girl, featuring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Lee Dong Wook. A touching story of love, fate, and redemption

Goblin

Image: tvN

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer. Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, it's a heartwarming tale of love across the border

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi shine in this inspiring story of a determined young man opening a bar restaurant to challenge a powerful conglomerate. A tale of revenge and success

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo star in this military romance drama, set against the backdrop of disaster-stricken regions, blending action, romance, and humanitarian themes

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

A unique romance between a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children’s book author with an antisocial personality disorder, played by Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

A nostalgic slice-of-life series centered on five families living in a Seoul neighborhood in 1988. Starring Hyeri, Ryu Jun-yeol, and Park Bo-gum

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

An alien stranded on Earth falls in love with a famous actress. Starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun, it's a blend of romance, comedy, and sci-fi

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

IU and Lee Joon-gi lead this historical drama about a modern woman transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in royal politics and romance

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

 Image: SBS

A historical romance set in the early 1900s, featuring Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-ri, focusing on Korea's fight for independence. Lavish production and compelling storytelling

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

A satirical drama about elite families' cutthroat competition to secure top university spots for their children. Starring Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, and Kim Seo-hyung

Sky Castle

 Image: JTBC

