10 K-dramas with the best cast
A supernatural romance between a goblin and a high school girl, featuring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Lee Dong Wook. A touching story of love, fate, and redemption
Goblin
Image: tvN
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer. Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, it's a heartwarming tale of love across the border
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi shine in this inspiring story of a determined young man opening a bar restaurant to challenge a powerful conglomerate. A tale of revenge and success
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo star in this military romance drama, set against the backdrop of disaster-stricken regions, blending action, romance, and humanitarian themes
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A unique romance between a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children’s book author with an antisocial personality disorder, played by Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
A nostalgic slice-of-life series centered on five families living in a Seoul neighborhood in 1988. Starring Hyeri, Ryu Jun-yeol, and Park Bo-gum
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
An alien stranded on Earth falls in love with a famous actress. Starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun, it's a blend of romance, comedy, and sci-fi
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
IU and Lee Joon-gi lead this historical drama about a modern woman transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in royal politics and romance
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
A historical romance set in the early 1900s, featuring Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-ri, focusing on Korea's fight for independence. Lavish production and compelling storytelling
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
A satirical drama about elite families' cutthroat competition to secure top university spots for their children. Starring Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, and Kim Seo-hyung
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC