10 K-dramas With the Best Fight Scenes

This action thriller tells the story of a woman who joins a powerful crime syndicate to avenge her father's death. She trains to become a ruthless killer, and the fight scenes in this drama are some of the best you'll ever see
My Name
This action mystery drama follows a stuntman who investigates a plane crash that killed his nephew. He must use his skills to fight against the powerful forces who are trying to silence him
Vagabond
This dark comedy-drama tells the story of a Korean-Italian lawyer who returns to Korea to reclaim his grandfather's property. He finds himself involved in a battle against a corrupt corporation
Vincenzo
This action romance drama tells the story of a mysterious courier known as Healer who takes on illegal jobs for a fee. He meets a journalist who is investigating a corruption scandal
Healer
This action thriller drama tells the story of a former mercenary soldier who becomes a bodyguard for the daughter of a presidential candidate. He must use his skills to protect the woman he loves
The K2
This action revenge drama tells the story of a man who was trained as an assassin since he was a child. He returns to Korea to seek revenge for his father's death
City Hunter
This legal action drama tells the story of a lawyer who is willing to do whatever it takes to win his cases. He gets involved in a battle against a powerful crime syndicate
Lawless Lawyer
This spy action drama tells the story of two North Korean agents who are sent to South Korea to infiltrate the National Intelligence Service. T
Iris
This action mystery drama tells the story of a group of people who come together to protect a young girl with special powers. They must fight against a powerful organization that is trying to capture the girl
The Guardians
This historical action drama tells the story of two friends who find themselves on opposite sides of a political conflict. They must fight against each other, but they also remain loyal to their friendship