Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas With the Best Fight Scenes

This action thriller tells the story of a woman who joins a powerful crime syndicate to avenge her father's death. She trains to become a ruthless killer, and the fight scenes in this drama are some of the best you'll ever see

Image: Netflix

 My Name 

This action mystery drama follows a stuntman who investigates a plane crash that killed his nephew. He must use his skills to fight against the powerful forces who are trying to silence him

Image: SBS

Vagabond 

This dark comedy-drama tells the story of a Korean-Italian lawyer who returns to Korea to reclaim his grandfather's property. He finds himself involved in a battle against a corrupt corporation

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

This action romance drama tells the story of a mysterious courier known as Healer who takes on illegal jobs for a fee. He meets a journalist who is investigating a corruption scandal

Image: KBS2

Healer

This action thriller drama tells the story of a former mercenary soldier who becomes a bodyguard for the daughter of a presidential candidate. He must use his skills to protect the woman he loves

Image: tvN

The K2 

This action revenge drama tells the story of a man who was trained as an assassin since he was a child. He returns to Korea to seek revenge for his father's death

Image: SBS

City Hunter

This legal action drama tells the story of a lawyer who is willing to do whatever it takes to win his cases. He gets involved in a battle against a powerful crime syndicate

Lawless Lawyer 

Image: tvN

This spy action drama tells the story of two North Korean agents who are sent to South Korea to infiltrate the National Intelligence Service. T

Image: KBS2

Iris

This action mystery drama tells the story of a group of people who come together to protect a young girl with special powers. They must fight against a powerful organization that is trying to capture the girl 

The Guardians

Image: MBC

This historical action drama tells the story of two friends who find themselves on opposite sides of a political conflict. They must fight against each other, but they also remain loyal to their friendship

Image: JTBC

My Country 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here