july 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas With the highest ratings

Pujya Doss

A South Korean chaebol heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier, The drama is filled with romance, humor, and political intrigue

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

This series follows a young ex-convict's journey to success as he opens a bar in the bustling neighborhood of Itaewon, challenging the corporate world

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

A story of young entrepreneurs striving to make their dreams come true in the world of start-ups. This series is all about love, competition, and innovation

Start-Up

Image: tvN 

A heartwarming series that revolves around five doctors and their friendship, both inside and outside the hospital, filled with touching moments and humor

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer seeks revenge in South Korea but ends up becoming involved in a complex battle against corrupt conglomerates

Vincenzo

Image: tvN 

A historical zombie thriller that takes place during the Joseon era, where a prince uncovers a deadly epidemic threatening the nation

Kingdom

Image: Netflix Original

A group of demon hunters disguise themselves as noodle shop employees and protect the world from evil spirits while battling their inner demons

The Uncanny Counter

Image: OCN 

The heartwarming story of an elderly man who decides to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a ballet dancer, inspiring those around him

Navillera

Image:  tvN

Set in the late 19th century, this epic drama follows the story of a Korean-born US Marine officer who returns to his homeland and gets involved in the fight for Korean independence

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

In a world where a mobile app notifies users when someone nearby has feelings for them, a love triangle forms, testing the app's impact on relationships

Love Alarm

Image: Netflix Original

