10 K-dramas With the highest ratings
Pujya Doss
A South Korean chaebol heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier, The drama is filled with romance, humor, and political intrigue
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This series follows a young ex-convict's journey to success as he opens a bar in the bustling neighborhood of Itaewon, challenging the corporate world
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
A story of young entrepreneurs striving to make their dreams come true in the world of start-ups. This series is all about love, competition, and innovation
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A heartwarming series that revolves around five doctors and their friendship, both inside and outside the hospital, filled with touching moments and humor
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer seeks revenge in South Korea but ends up becoming involved in a complex battle against corrupt conglomerates
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A historical zombie thriller that takes place during the Joseon era, where a prince uncovers a deadly epidemic threatening the nation
Kingdom
Image: Netflix Original
A group of demon hunters disguise themselves as noodle shop employees and protect the world from evil spirits while battling their inner demons
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN
The heartwarming story of an elderly man who decides to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a ballet dancer, inspiring those around him
Navillera
Image: tvN
Set in the late 19th century, this epic drama follows the story of a Korean-born US Marine officer who returns to his homeland and gets involved in the fight for Korean independence
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
In a world where a mobile app notifies users when someone nearby has feelings for them, a love triangle forms, testing the app's impact on relationships
Love Alarm
Image: Netflix Original