10 K-dramas with the most innovative storylines
Detectives communicate through time-displaced walkie-talkies to solve cold cases. Gripping and unpredictable crime thriller
Image: tvN.
Signal
Comic book characters enter the real world, blurring fiction and reality. Intense romance and suspense
Image: MBC.
W: Two Worlds
Sci-fi mystery with parallel storylines in 2037 and 2017, exploring AI and human emotions
Image: tvN.
Circle
A stoic prosecutor teams up with an empathetic detective to uncover corruption. Complex and engaging legal thriller
Image: tvN.
Stranger (Secret Forest)
Residents uncover sinister secrets in a cult-controlled town. Dark and intense psychological thriller
Save Me
Image: OCN.
Misaeng (Incomplete Life)
Image: tvN.
Realistic portrayal of office life and corporate struggles. A character-driven drama
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS.
Woman sees ghosts until she touches a rich CEO, blending romance and supernatural elements
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
A coming-of-age story set in 1988, focusing on neighborhood friendships and family bonds. Heartfelt and nostalgic
Heir with multiple personalities seeks psychiatric help and falls in love. An emotional and unique psychological drama
Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC.
Time-traveling romance between a real estate CEO and a photographer. Poignant and thought-provoking
Tomorrow With You
Image: tvN.