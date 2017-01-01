Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with the most innovative storylines

Detectives communicate through time-displaced walkie-talkies to solve cold cases. Gripping and unpredictable crime thriller

Image:  tvN.

Signal

Comic book characters enter the real world, blurring fiction and reality. Intense romance and suspense

Image:  MBC.

W: Two Worlds

Sci-fi mystery with parallel storylines in 2037 and 2017, exploring AI and human emotions

Image:  tvN.

Circle

A stoic prosecutor teams up with an empathetic detective to uncover corruption. Complex and engaging legal thriller

Image:  tvN.

Stranger (Secret Forest)

Residents uncover sinister secrets in a cult-controlled town. Dark and intense psychological thriller

Save Me

Image:  OCN.

Misaeng (Incomplete Life)

Image:  tvN.

Realistic portrayal of office life and corporate struggles. A character-driven drama

The Master's Sun

Image:  SBS.

Woman sees ghosts until she touches a rich CEO, blending romance and supernatural elements

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN.

A coming-of-age story set in 1988, focusing on neighborhood friendships and family bonds. Heartfelt and nostalgic

Heir with multiple personalities seeks psychiatric help and falls in love. An emotional and unique psychological drama

Kill Me, Heal Me

Image:  MBC.

Time-traveling romance between a real estate CEO and a photographer. Poignant and thought-provoking

Tomorrow With You

Image:  tvN.

