 October 23, 2023

10 K-dramas With the Most Kissing Scenes


In this romantic comedy, a food researcher goes on a blind date for her friend and finds herself in a secret relationship with her boss. Complications arise when their true identities are revealed

Image: SBS

Business Proposal 


Follows the story of an art curator secretly in love with a famous idol group leader. Balancing her personal and work life becomes challenging when she starts dating the idol singer

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

A woman returning to Korea after working abroad reunites with her childhood friend, now her boss, leading to a romantic connection

Image: JTBC

Something in the Rain 

Nevertheless This drama revolves around a young woman who doesn't believe in love but becomes drawn to a man known for playing around with women

Image: JTBC

Nevertheless 

A narcissistic CEO and his loyal secretary's romantic journey begins when she decides to quit her job after nine years. The CEO is determined to win her back

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing and love with a psychiatric nurse

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

This romantic fantasy drama follows a webtoon artist who enters the world of her own webtoon and falls in love with the main character

W

 Image: MBC

A mysterious courier known as Healer takes on illegal jobs and partners with a journalist to uncover a corruption scandal

Image: KBS2

Healer 

A top actress is forced to work as a secretary at a law firm and falls in love with her cold-hearted lawyer boss, known as the Grim Reaper

Touch Your Heart 

Image: tvN

This historical romance drama tells the story of a twin princess raised as a boy to become the crown prince after her brother's death. She falls in love with her teacher, who is unaware of her true identity

Image: KBS2

The King's Affection 

