10 K-dramas With the Most Kissing Scenes

In this romantic comedy, a food researcher goes on a blind date for her friend and finds herself in a secret relationship with her boss. Complications arise when their true identities are revealed
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Follows the story of an art curator secretly in love with a famous idol group leader. Balancing her personal and work life becomes challenging when she starts dating the idol singer
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
A woman returning to Korea after working abroad reunites with her childhood friend, now her boss, leading to a romantic connection
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
Nevertheless This drama revolves around a young woman who doesn't believe in love but becomes drawn to a man known for playing around with women
Image: JTBC
Nevertheless
A narcissistic CEO and his loyal secretary's romantic journey begins when she decides to quit her job after nine years. The CEO is determined to win her back
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing and love with a psychiatric nurse
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
This romantic fantasy drama follows a webtoon artist who enters the world of her own webtoon and falls in love with the main character
W
Image: MBC
A mysterious courier known as Healer takes on illegal jobs and partners with a journalist to uncover a corruption scandal
Image: KBS2
Healer
A top actress is forced to work as a secretary at a law firm and falls in love with her cold-hearted lawyer boss, known as the Grim Reaper
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN
This historical romance drama tells the story of a twin princess raised as a boy to become the crown prince after her brother's death. She falls in love with her teacher, who is unaware of her true identity