Sanjukta Choudhury

JULY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas With The Most Quirky Female Leads

Image credit: tvN

Reply 1988

Sung Deok-sun's teenage life is a comedic rollercoaster in the '80s. She's got heart, humor, and a knack for chaos

Do Bong-soon, tiny but mighty, juggles super strength, bad guys, and a hilariously complicated love life

Image credit: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Shim Cheong, a clueless mermaid in Seoul, navigates the human world with quirky charm and endless laughs

Image credit: SBS

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifting champ with a soft heart, tackles love and friendship with adorable awkwardness

Image credit: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Go Moon-young, an eccentric author, dishes out sass and healing in equal measure, making waves wherever she goes

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image credit: tvN

Chef meets queen! Kim So-yong’s modern quirks in a Joseon palace create hilariously royal mayhem

Mr. Queen

Image credit: tvN

Shin Ha-ri, master of disguise, ends up in laugh-out-loud dating disasters while hiding her true identity from her boss

Business Proposal

Image credit: SBS

Woo Young-woo, a whale-loving genius lawyer, wins cases with quirky logic and a uniquely charming approach

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image credit: ENA

Choi Ae-ra, aspiring announcer, fights life's battles with a fiery spirit and a knack for turning mishaps into laughs

Fight for My Way

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Eun Dan-oh, a comic book character gone rogue, rewrites her destiny with whimsy and a lot of unexpected fun

Extraordinary You

Image credit: MBC

