10 K-dramas With The Most Quirky Female Leads
Reply 1988
Sung Deok-sun's teenage life is a comedic rollercoaster in the '80s. She's got heart, humor, and a knack for chaos
Do Bong-soon, tiny but mighty, juggles super strength, bad guys, and a hilariously complicated love life
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Shim Cheong, a clueless mermaid in Seoul, navigates the human world with quirky charm and endless laughs
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifting champ with a soft heart, tackles love and friendship with adorable awkwardness
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Go Moon-young, an eccentric author, dishes out sass and healing in equal measure, making waves wherever she goes
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Chef meets queen! Kim So-yong’s modern quirks in a Joseon palace create hilariously royal mayhem
Mr. Queen
Shin Ha-ri, master of disguise, ends up in laugh-out-loud dating disasters while hiding her true identity from her boss
Business Proposal
Woo Young-woo, a whale-loving genius lawyer, wins cases with quirky logic and a uniquely charming approach
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Choi Ae-ra, aspiring announcer, fights life's battles with a fiery spirit and a knack for turning mishaps into laughs
Fight for My Way
Eun Dan-oh, a comic book character gone rogue, rewrites her destiny with whimsy and a lot of unexpected fun
Extraordinary You
