10 K-dramas With the Most Satisfying Endings
A fantasy romance with a poignant conclusion that ties up loose ends and leaves viewers with a sense of fulfillment
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Balances action and romance, wrapping up with a satisfying resolution for its characters amidst the backdrop of military life
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Epic historical drama with a bittersweet yet fulfilling ending, offering closure for its characters' journeys in tumultuous times
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN.
A tragic yet satisfying finale that resolves the complex relationships and sacrifices in its historical setting
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS.
Heartwarming conclusion that beautifully wraps up the characters' stories, leaving viewers with nostalgia and a sense of closure
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
A charming sci-fi romance with a gratifying ending that resolves the central conflict and delivers a memorable conclusion
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
A poignant and cathartic ending that brings emotional closure to its characters' journeys of healing and growth
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
A delightful blend of romance and comedy with a satisfying resolution that ties up loose ends and delivers a happy ending
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC.
A heartwarming romance with a feel-good ending that celebrates the characters' growth and achievements
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC.
A captivating romance with a highly satisfying conclusion that resolves the cross-border love story with poignancy and hope
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN.