FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 K-dramas With the Most Satisfying Endings

A fantasy romance with a poignant conclusion that ties up loose ends and leaves viewers with a sense of fulfillment

Image:  tvN.

Goblin 

Balances action and romance, wrapping up with a satisfying resolution for its characters amidst the backdrop of military life

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun 

Epic historical drama with a bittersweet yet fulfilling ending, offering closure for its characters' journeys in tumultuous times

Mr. Sunshine 

Image:  tvN.

A tragic yet satisfying finale that resolves the complex relationships and sacrifices in its historical setting

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

Image:  SBS.

Heartwarming conclusion that beautifully wraps up the characters' stories, leaving viewers with nostalgia and a sense of closure

Reply 1988 

Image:  tvN.

A charming sci-fi romance with a gratifying ending that resolves the central conflict and delivers a memorable conclusion

My Love from the Star 

Image:  SBS.

A poignant and cathartic ending that brings emotional closure to its characters' journeys of healing and growth

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Image:  tvN.

A delightful blend of romance and comedy with a satisfying resolution that ties up loose ends and delivers a happy ending

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

Image:  JTBC.

A heartwarming romance with a feel-good ending that celebrates the characters' growth and achievements

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image:  MBC.

A captivating romance with a highly satisfying conclusion that resolves the cross-border love story with poignancy and hope

Crash Landing on You 

Image:  tvN.

