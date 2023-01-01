10 K-dramas with the
Rich-Poor trope
A divisive tale of a wealthy boy captivating a less privileged girl. The drama, released in 2023, has stirred both acclaim and criticism for its portrayal of familiar romantic tropes
Image: JTBC
King the Land
Song Hye-Kyo shines in The Glory, a Netflix hit with a unique twist on the rich-boy-sweeps-poor-girl trope, delving into the aftermath of school bullying.
Image: Netflix
The Glory
Park Shin-hye's Eun-sang, a low-income girl in search of her sister in California, crosses paths with rich boy Kim Tan. The Heirs explores their unexpected connection
The Heirs
Image: SBS
Despite being beloved, Boys Over Flowers stands as a prime example of toxic relationships, a reminder of the complexities beneath the surface of seemingly romantic stories
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
Jang Seon-kyul, a CEO with a fear of uncleanliness, meets Gil Oh-sol, in need of a job. Clean with Passion for Now, unfolds with quirky characters and unexpected connections
Image: JTBC
Clean with Passion for Now
A 12-episode series starring Kim Se-jeong, Business Proposal packs a punch. It follows a woman pretending to be a wealthy friend on a blind date, leading to unexpected turns
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Praised for its portrayal of mental health, Kill Me Heal Me features Ji Sung as Cha Do-Hyun with dissociative identity disorder, offering a unique perspective
Image: MBC
Kill Me Heal Me
Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young's adorable chemistry shines in this delightful series about a strong woman and her charming partner, delivering a dose of first love
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A predictable storyline of a rich boss pursuing his secretary becomes captivating through charming characters. The series blends romance with a touch of predictability
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Follow the story of arrogant CEO Kim Joo Won in Secret Garden. This drama explores the complexities of wealth and character, providing an engaging narrative
Image: SBS
Secret Garden