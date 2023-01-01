Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 16, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with the
 Rich-Poor trope

 A divisive tale of a wealthy boy captivating a less privileged girl. The drama, released in 2023, has stirred both acclaim and criticism for its portrayal of familiar romantic tropes

Image:  JTBC

King the Land 

Song Hye-Kyo shines in The Glory, a Netflix hit with a unique twist on the rich-boy-sweeps-poor-girl trope, delving into the aftermath of school bullying.

Image:  Netflix

The Glory 

Park Shin-hye's Eun-sang, a low-income girl in search of her sister in California, crosses paths with rich boy Kim Tan. The Heirs explores their unexpected connection

The Heirs

Image: SBS

Despite being beloved, Boys Over Flowers stands as a prime example of toxic relationships, a reminder of the complexities beneath the surface of seemingly romantic stories

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

Jang Seon-kyul, a CEO with a fear of uncleanliness, meets Gil Oh-sol, in need of a job. Clean with Passion for Now, unfolds with quirky characters and unexpected connections

Image:  JTBC

Clean with Passion for Now

A 12-episode series starring Kim Se-jeong, Business Proposal packs a punch. It follows a woman pretending to be a wealthy friend on a blind date, leading to unexpected turns

Image:  SBS

Business Proposal 

Praised for its portrayal of mental health, Kill Me Heal Me features Ji Sung as Cha Do-Hyun with dissociative identity disorder, offering a unique perspective

Image:  MBC

Kill Me Heal Me 

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young's adorable chemistry shines in this delightful series about a strong woman and her charming partner, delivering a dose of first love

Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A predictable storyline of a rich boss pursuing his secretary becomes captivating through charming characters. The series blends romance with a touch of predictability

Image:  tvN

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Follow the story of arrogant CEO Kim Joo Won in Secret Garden. This drama explores the complexities of wealth and character, providing an engaging narrative

Image: SBS

Secret Garden

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here