Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas with unbreakable friendships

This coming-age-of drama is about five friends growing up together in the same neighborhood. They portrayed one of the most heartwarming and genuine scenes

 Reply 1988 

Image: tvN

This drama is about a baseball player who befriends a group of inmates who learn to survive in prison and support each other

 Prison Playbook 

Image: tvN

This action thriller is about a woman who befriends a fellow member of the drug cartel who learns to trust each other and work together

My Name

Image: Netflix

This is a historic drama happening in Silla with a group of young warriors who create a great brong of brotherhood showing loyalty and care towards each other 

Hwarang

Image: KBS2TV

This unique friendship between Goblin and Grim Reaper after staying together for many years their friendship evolves into a meaningful one

Goblin

Image: tvN

This rom-com talks about the story of four friends who struggle to achieve their dreams showing the most heartwarming and relatable scenes

Fight for My Way 

Image: KBS2

This sports drama is about a young woman who wants to be a professional weightlifter and befriends a swimmer to support and learn together 

Image: MBC TV

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

This medical drama talks about the life of 5 doctors who are best friends and also work together. It portrays their work life and personal lives perfectly

Image: tvN

 Hospital Playlist

This is a story about a young bar owner who befriends a group of people from different backgrounds to learn and support each other through their journey

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

This is a drama about a man who befriends the local group of revolutionaries and how they all together fought for Korea's independence

Mr. Sunshine

Image: Netflix

