10 K-dramas with unhappy endings
A Korean-American man returns to Korea during the Japanese-dominated era and falls in love with a noblewoman
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
A woman dies and becomes a ghost. She is given a chance to return to the living world for 49 days to reunite with her daughter
Image: tvN
Hi Bye, Mama!
A woman is haunted by her past and falls in love with a man who may or may not be a murderer
Image: tvN
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Two childhood friends fall in love but are separated by circumstances. They meet again years later as adults, but their relationship is complicated by their past
Image: KBS2
Uncontrollably Fond
A modern-day Korean emperor travels to a parallel universe where Korea is still a monarchy. He falls in love with a police detective in the parallel universe, but their relationship is forbidden
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
A young woman's family gets involved with a religious cult, and her friends must rescue her from their clutches. It is aired on OCN.
Save Me
Image: OCN
A prosecutor and a police detective team up to investigate a series of murders They uncover a dark conspiracy that threatens their lives and the lives of those they love
Secret Forest
Image: tvN
Four wealthy families compete to get their children into the best universities. The competition takes a dark turn when one of the children commits suicide
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC
A man with an antisocial personality disorder and a woman with borderline personality disorder fall in love and help each other heal
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Three friends who are about to turn 40 face challenges in their careers, relationships, and health
Thirty-Nine
Image: JTBC