10 K-dramas with unique plotlines
A dying girl realizes she lives in a comic book, but she got to know that she was just a supporting character, and decides to change her fate
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
Welcome
Source: KBS2
A drama about a cat who could turn into a human being. One day a girl took him home as she thought it was an ordinary cat, but soon things turned differently as the human cat starts developing feelings for the girl
A news reporter who has a weird syndrome of getting hiccups every time she lies, then meets a guy from a rival news channel but things get difficult as they both start developing feelings for each other
Pinnochio
Source: SBS
The story tells us about an alien man who has been on Earth for 400 years, and how he falls in love with a celebrity in the modern day
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
The scary drama tells us about a group of classmates trying to rescue their former classmate who got involved in a cult group
Save Me
Source: OCN
The story is about a hard-working student who wants to get good marks but somehow gets involved in illegal acts and eventually turned into something distressing
Extracurricular
Source: Netflix
The story is about a famous baseball player who ended up in prison and got introduced to wit many different types of prisoners
Prison Playbook
Source: tvN
A drama about rich and overzealous mothers, trying to get their kids into the top universities with the harshest methods possible applied to their kids
SKY Castle
Source: JTBC
The drama is about two people who own a cleaning business called “Move to Heaven” where they basically clean the left belongings of the deceased person and also puts an effort to comfort the deceased’s family
Move to Heaven
Source: Netflix
The story revolves around a girl who got into a coma state and when she wakes up from a coma she realizes that she has the ability to see scents, not only that but she somehow landed into this guy who couldn't smell or feel pain
The Girl Who Sees Scents
Source: SBS