 Moupriya Banerjee

june 16, 2024

Korean

 10 best K-dramas with idol-turned-actors

This smash-hit drama shows a great romance storyline between Gong Yoo, the goblin, and his bride Kim Go Eun without any love triangle

Image: tvN

Goblin

This classic romance comedy is all about the swoon-worthy love story between a CEO (Park Seo Joon) and his savvy secretary (Park Min Young)

Image: tvN

 What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

The straightforward romance in this drama features Song Joong Ki as a special forces officer in love with a talented surgeon (Song Hye Kyo) 

Image: KBS

 Descendents of the Sun

Featuring everyone’s heartthrob Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young, this drama is all about a swoon-worthy romance between these pair

Healer

Image: KBS

Though A Business Proposal has a strong second lead couple, they have a fleshed-pout love story of their own without interfering in the one of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Seojeong

 A Business Proposal

Image: SBS

While for a brief moment, Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon’s brewing romance is interrupted by Choi Woo Shik’s character, they never grow feelings

 Fight for My Way

Image: KBS

This drama brilliantly uses the friends-to-lovers trope to unfold a swoon-worthy romance between Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung’s characters

 Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

A gentle love story between Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin, that is  bound to melt your hearts

 It’s Okay, That’s Love

Image: SBS

This poignant love story is all about two individuals (Im Si Wan and Shin Se Kyung) who met each other at the right time, giving rise to a budding romance

 Run On

Image: JTBC

A strong love story between a top actress who mysteriously transforms into a different appearance once a month and a young CEO

Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

