10 best K-dramas with idol-turned-actors
This smash-hit drama shows a great romance storyline between Gong Yoo, the goblin, and his bride Kim Go Eun without any love triangle
Image: tvN
Goblin
This classic romance comedy is all about the swoon-worthy love story between a CEO (Park Seo Joon) and his savvy secretary (Park Min Young)
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?
The straightforward romance in this drama features Song Joong Ki as a special forces officer in love with a talented surgeon (Song Hye Kyo)
Image: KBS
Descendents of the Sun
Featuring everyone’s heartthrob Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young, this drama is all about a swoon-worthy romance between these pair
Healer
Image: KBS
Though A Business Proposal has a strong second lead couple, they have a fleshed-pout love story of their own without interfering in the one of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Seojeong
A Business Proposal
Image: SBS
While for a brief moment, Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon’s brewing romance is interrupted by Choi Woo Shik’s character, they never grow feelings
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS
This drama brilliantly uses the friends-to-lovers trope to unfold a swoon-worthy romance between Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung’s characters
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
A gentle love story between Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin, that is bound to melt your hearts
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Image: SBS
This poignant love story is all about two individuals (Im Si Wan and Shin Se Kyung) who met each other at the right time, giving rise to a budding romance
Run On
Image: JTBC
A strong love story between a top actress who mysteriously transforms into a different appearance once a month and a young CEO
Beauty Inside
Image: JTBC