Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas worth losing sleep

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and encounters a charming military captain

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

A centuries-old goblin searches for his bride to end his immortality, while a grim reaper seeks his own purpose

Image: tvN

Goblin: The Great and Lonely God

A Korean-American soldier returns to his homeland during the Joseon Dynasty and falls for a noblewoman amidst political turmoil

Mr. Sunshine 

Image: tvN

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the challenges of life, love, and loss while working at a hospital

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to claim hidden wealth and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation

Vincenzo 

Image: tvN

A weightlifting athlete overcomes challenges in her sport and love life with the help of her supportive friends and a fellow athlete

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: MBC

A woman with superhuman strength uses her abilities to help others and solve cases alongside a prosecutor

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon 

Image:  JTBC

A narcissistic vice-president tries to stop his capable secretary from quitting, leading to unexpected feelings

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN.

Wealthy families in an affluent neighborhood push their children to academic success, leading to dark consequences

Sky Castle

Image: JTBC

In a Joseon Dynasty plagued by a mysterious disease that turns the dead into monsters, a crown prince fights to save his people

Kingdom 

Image: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here