10 K-dramas worth losing sleep
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and encounters a charming military captain
Crash Landing on You
A centuries-old goblin searches for his bride to end his immortality, while a grim reaper seeks his own purpose
Goblin: The Great and Lonely God
A Korean-American soldier returns to his homeland during the Joseon Dynasty and falls for a noblewoman amidst political turmoil
Mr. Sunshine
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the challenges of life, love, and loss while working at a hospital
Hospital Playlist
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to claim hidden wealth and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation
Vincenzo
A weightlifting athlete overcomes challenges in her sport and love life with the help of her supportive friends and a fellow athlete
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
A woman with superhuman strength uses her abilities to help others and solve cases alongside a prosecutor
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
A narcissistic vice-president tries to stop his capable secretary from quitting, leading to unexpected feelings
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Wealthy families in an affluent neighborhood push their children to academic success, leading to dark consequences
Sky Castle
In a Joseon Dynasty plagued by a mysterious disease that turns the dead into monsters, a crown prince fights to save his people
Kingdom
