10 K-dramas you can’t help but rewatch
A mythical romance between a goblin and a mortal, featuring breathtaking visuals and a timeless love story
Image: tvN
Goblin
Heart-pounding military romance, revisit the love that conquers all odds
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
An otherworldly love story with humor and charm, where an alien falls for a famous actress
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Nostalgic and heartwarming, relive the treasured memories of neighborhood friends in 1980s Seoul
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Delve into love, mental health, and healing in this emotionally charged drama
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
Mystery and romance collide in the life of a man with dissociative identity disorder
Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC
Mind-bending romance between a webtoon character and a real-world doctor
W - Two Worlds
Image: MBC
Action-packed adventures of a night courier-turned-hero with a mysterious past
Healer
Image: KBS2
Time-bending chase to solve cold cases and rewrite history in this gripping crime drama
Signal
Image: tvN
Step into an enchanted, otherworldly hotel where ghosts find solace, and love stories unfold
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN