Pujya Doss

april 03, 2024

10 K-dramas you can't help but watch again 

With its captivating fantasy world and Gong Yoo's charm, Goblin is an enchanting masterpiece that begs for rewatching

Image: tvN

Goblin 

Heartfelt and nostalgic, Reply 1988 celebrates friendship and family bonds, making it a perennial favorite

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

The magnetic love story and North-South Korean backdrop in Crash Landing on You deserve endless revisits

Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN

Deeply emotional, My Mister delivers profound storytelling, offering new insights with each viewing

My Mister

Image: tvN

This honest portrayal of mental health, alongside Jo In-sung and Gong Hyo-jin's performances, remains a compelling rewatch

It's Okay, That's Love 

Image: SBS

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo's sizzling chemistry and action-packed romance ensure repeated enjoyment

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

With its time-bending crime thriller, Signal keeps viewers hooked and engaged during multiple reruns

Signal 

Image: tvN

Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo Joo's adventures in a webtoon-reality world continue to captivate with their imaginative journey

W – Two Worlds 

Image: MBC

Kim Seo-Hyun's ethereal presence and timeless romance make My Love from the Star a rewatchable classic

My Love from the Star 

Image: SBS

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won's hilarious body-swapping antics in Secret Garden ensure endless laughter with every viewing

Secret Garden 

Image: SBS

