10 K-dramas you can't help but watch again
With its captivating fantasy world and Gong Yoo's charm, Goblin is an enchanting masterpiece that begs for rewatching
Image: tvN
Goblin
Heartfelt and nostalgic, Reply 1988 celebrates friendship and family bonds, making it a perennial favorite
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
The magnetic love story and North-South Korean backdrop in Crash Landing on You deserve endless revisits
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Deeply emotional, My Mister delivers profound storytelling, offering new insights with each viewing
My Mister
Image: tvN
This honest portrayal of mental health, alongside Jo In-sung and Gong Hyo-jin's performances, remains a compelling rewatch
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo's sizzling chemistry and action-packed romance ensure repeated enjoyment
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
With its time-bending crime thriller, Signal keeps viewers hooked and engaged during multiple reruns
Signal
Image: tvN
Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo Joo's adventures in a webtoon-reality world continue to captivate with their imaginative journey
W – Two Worlds
Image: MBC
Kim Seo-Hyun's ethereal presence and timeless romance make My Love from the Star a rewatchable classic
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won's hilarious body-swapping antics in Secret Garden ensure endless laughter with every viewing
Secret Garden
Image: SBS