10 K-dramas you need to rewatch for work motivation
A raw, realistic portrayal of corporate life through the eyes of an underdog, highlighting perseverance and teamwork.
Image: tvN
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Follows young entrepreneurs navigating the start-up world, fueled by dreams, competition, and innovative spirit.
Image: tvN
Start-Up
A story of resilience and revenge as an ex-convict turns his life around by starting a successful pub in Itaewon.
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A poignant tale of healing and growth as a middle-aged man and a young woman support each other through life's hardships.
My Mister
Image: tvN
A comedy-drama about an accountant fighting corruption in his company, showcasing the importance of ethics and integrity.
Good Manager
Image: KBS2
In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he makes a proposal
Business proposal
Image: SBS
Follows the lives of three women in the tech industry, emphasizing ambition, competition, and gender equality.
Search: WWW
Image: tvN
A heartwarming series about a genius doctor who works in a humble hospital, focusing on dedication and passion in the medical field.
Doctor Romantic
Image: SBS
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic vice president and his highly capable secretary, who decides to resign. Showcases work-life balance and personal development.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A remake of the American series, it features sharp legal battles and the mentor-mentee relationship, highlighting ambition and smart work.
Suits
Image: KBS2