PUJYA DOSS

june 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas you need to rewatch for work motivation

A raw, realistic portrayal of corporate life through the eyes of an underdog, highlighting perseverance and teamwork.

Image:  tvN

Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Follows young entrepreneurs navigating the start-up world, fueled by dreams, competition, and innovative spirit.

Image:  tvN

Start-Up

A story of resilience and revenge as an ex-convict turns his life around by starting a successful pub in Itaewon.

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

A poignant tale of healing and growth as a middle-aged man and a young woman support each other through life's hardships.

My Mister

Image:  tvN

A comedy-drama about an accountant fighting corruption in his company, showcasing the importance of ethics and integrity.

Good Manager

Image:  KBS2

In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he makes a proposal

Business proposal

Image:  SBS

Follows the lives of three women in the tech industry, emphasizing ambition, competition, and gender equality.

Search: WWW

Image:  tvN

A heartwarming series about a genius doctor who works in a humble hospital, focusing on dedication and passion in the medical field.

Doctor Romantic

Image:  SBS

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic vice president and his highly capable secretary, who decides to resign. Showcases work-life balance and personal development.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

A remake of the American series, it features sharp legal battles and the mentor-mentee relationship, highlighting ambition and smart work.

Suits

Image:  KBS2

