august 14, 2024

10 K-dramas you will regret missing 

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A gripping tale of a mother’s quest for justice after her son’s tragic death, starring Kim Nam-joo and Cha Eun-woo. A mix of suspense and raw emotion

Image:  MBC

Wonderful World

A romantic comedy that stole hearts globally, featuring Kim Soo-hyun in a story of love and laughter. A Netflix favorite

Image:  tvN

Queen of Tears

A dark thriller that explores the psyche of serial killers, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat

Image:  Disney+

A Shop for Killers

A hilarious take on marriage and the chaos that ensues when love meets family expectations

Wedding Impossible

Image:  tvN

An action-packed series with a twist of humor, following a duo of mismatched cops

Image:  Disney+

Flex X Cop

A dramatic story of love, betrayal, and revenge that unfolds in unexpected ways

Marry My Husband

Image:  tvN

A historical drama with political intrigue and a fight for power within a royal family

The Impossible Heir

Image: Disney+

A historical romance that weaves a tale of love and power struggles in the royal court

Captivating the King

Image:  tvN

A medical drama with a dose of comedy, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of doctors

Doctor Slump

Image:  JTBC

A continuation of the suspenseful period drama set in the 1940s, with a blend of history and mystery

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Image: Netflix

