10 K-dramas you will regret missing
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A gripping tale of a mother’s quest for justice after her son’s tragic death, starring Kim Nam-joo and Cha Eun-woo. A mix of suspense and raw emotion
Image: MBC
Wonderful World
A romantic comedy that stole hearts globally, featuring Kim Soo-hyun in a story of love and laughter. A Netflix favorite
Image: tvN
Queen of Tears
A dark thriller that explores the psyche of serial killers, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat
Image: Disney+
A Shop for Killers
A hilarious take on marriage and the chaos that ensues when love meets family expectations
Wedding Impossible
Image: tvN
An action-packed series with a twist of humor, following a duo of mismatched cops
Image: Disney+
Flex X Cop
A dramatic story of love, betrayal, and revenge that unfolds in unexpected ways
Marry My Husband
Image: tvN
A historical drama with political intrigue and a fight for power within a royal family
The Impossible Heir
Image: Disney+
A historical romance that weaves a tale of love and power struggles in the royal court
Captivating the King
Image: tvN
A medical drama with a dose of comedy, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of doctors
Doctor Slump
Image: JTBC
A continuation of the suspenseful period drama set in the 1940s, with a blend of history and mystery
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
Image: Netflix