FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10 K-dramas you wish you had seen sooner

With 150 episodes, the drama follows the story of a woman who owns a family confectionary shop. After losing her family unjustly, she transforms herself to seek revenge in her own way

Image: MBC

The Second Husband

The coming-of-age series follows two 17-year-old high school students figuring life out together. As they get through the trials of life together, similar yet different friends grow closer to each other as they grow up

Image: SBS

Everything and Nothing

The mini-series tells the story of a tragic love tale between a soprano singer and a gifted writer. The plot is based on true events that will transport you into a world of romance and a dreadful world

Image: SBS

The Hymn of Death

The story follows a man with a special condition called hyperthymesia that enables him to remember every small detail about his life. The woman that he loves has forgotten her past and moved on

Image: MBC

Find Me In Your Memory

After two Korean freedom fighters get reincarnated into a writer and a fan, their lives become spiritually intertwined. They both must race against time to uncover the truth about their past

Image: tvN

Chicago Typewriter

The story follows the rampant increase of religious cult groups in South Korea. When a woman gets entangled in one, four men come to her rescue to save her from the dire situation

Image: OCN

Save Me

Unsatisfied with the life she leads, a woman faces an internal crisis. She leaves her job and decides to pursue her music career. She gets into a prestigious music school but fate has other plans for her

Image: SBS

Do You like Brahms?

The story follows three siblings who are exhausted from their mundane lives. The daily routines fail to bring them joy so they decide to find happiness on their own terms.

Image: JTBC

My liberation notes

Four housewives from affluent families get into a power struggle where they try to prove that they are better than the other. They do everything to make their children stand out from the rest.

Image: JTBC

SKY Castle

A womanizer chef meets with a sudden accident which leads him to enter the body of a woman living in ancient Korea. He has to help her uncover the truth so that he can return to normalcy. 

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen

