10 K-dramas you wish you had seen sooner

With 150 episodes, the drama follows the story of a woman who owns a family confectionary shop. After losing her family unjustly, she transforms herself to seek revenge in her own way
Image: MBC
The Second Husband
The coming-of-age series follows two 17-year-old high school students figuring life out together. As they get through the trials of life together, similar yet different friends grow closer to each other as they grow up
Image: SBS
Everything and Nothing
The mini-series tells the story of a tragic love tale between a soprano singer and a gifted writer. The plot is based on true events that will transport you into a world of romance and a dreadful world
Image: SBS
The Hymn of Death
The story follows a man with a special condition called hyperthymesia that enables him to remember every small detail about his life. The woman that he loves has forgotten her past and moved on
Image: MBC
Find Me In Your Memory
After two Korean freedom fighters get reincarnated into a writer and a fan, their lives become spiritually intertwined. They both must race against time to uncover the truth about their past
Image: tvN
Chicago Typewriter
The story follows the rampant increase of religious cult groups in South Korea. When a woman gets entangled in one, four men come to her rescue to save her from the dire situation
Image: OCN
Save Me
Unsatisfied with the life she leads, a woman faces an internal crisis. She leaves her job and decides to pursue her music career. She gets into a prestigious music school but fate has other plans for her
Image: SBS
Do You like Brahms?
The story follows three siblings who are exhausted from their mundane lives. The daily routines fail to bring them joy so they decide to find happiness on their own terms.
Image: JTBC
My liberation notes
Four housewives from affluent families get into a power struggle where they try to prove that they are better than the other. They do everything to make their children stand out from the rest.
Image: JTBC
SKY Castle
A womanizer chef meets with a sudden accident which leads him to enter the body of a woman living in ancient Korea. He has to help her uncover the truth so that he can return to normalcy.