10 K-pop acts releasing new music in January
B1A4's 8th mini album, 'CONECT', is set to release on January 8th at 6 PM KST
B1A4 - CONECT
Image: WM Entertainment
SF9's comeback single, 'Sequence', is scheduled for release on January 8th at 6 PM KST
SF9 - Sequence
Image: FNC Entertainment
8TURN's debut single, 'STUNNING', will be released on January 9th at 6 PM KST
8TURN - STUNNING
Image: MNH Entertainment
OnlyOneOf's 3rd single album, 'Things I Can't Say LOve', will be released on January 10th at 6 PM KST
OnlyOneOf - Things I Can't Say LOve
Image: 8D Entertainment
LIMELIGHT's digital single, 'Last Dance', is scheduled for release on January 11th at 6 PM KST
LIMELIGHT - Last Dance
Image: 143 Entertainment
BXB's 2nd mini album, 'Chapter 2. Wings', will be released on January 11th at 6 PM KST
BXB - Chapter 2. Wings
Image: Wolfburn
TRENDZ's debut single album, 'Go Up', will be released on January 11th at 12 PM KST
TRENDZ - Go Up
Image: Global H Media
AB6IX's 3rd full-length album, 'The Future Is Ours: Found', is set to release on January 22nd at 6 PM KST
AB6IX - The Future Is Ours: Found
Image: Brand New Music
EVNNE's debut single album, 'Un: SEEN', will be released on January 22nd at 6 PM KST
EVNNE - Un: SEEN
Image: WakeOne
Click Here
CIX's 2nd full-length album, '0 or 1', is scheduled for release on January 24th at 6 PM KST
CIX - 0 or 1
Image: C9 Entertainment