 Pujya Doss

January 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop acts releasing new music in January

B1A4's 8th mini album, 'CONECT', is set to release on January 8th at 6 PM KST

B1A4 - CONECT

Image:  WM Entertainment

SF9's comeback single, 'Sequence', is scheduled for release on January 8th at 6 PM KST

SF9 - Sequence

Image:  FNC Entertainment

8TURN's debut single, 'STUNNING', will be released on January 9th at 6 PM KST

8TURN - STUNNING

Image:   MNH Entertainment

OnlyOneOf's 3rd single album, 'Things I Can't Say LOve', will be released on January 10th at 6 PM KST

OnlyOneOf - Things I Can't Say LOve

Image:  8D Entertainment 

LIMELIGHT's digital single, 'Last Dance', is scheduled for release on January 11th at 6 PM KST

LIMELIGHT - Last Dance

Image:  143 Entertainment

BXB's 2nd mini album, 'Chapter 2. Wings', will be released on January 11th at 6 PM KST

BXB - Chapter 2. Wings

Image:  Wolfburn

TRENDZ's debut single album, 'Go Up', will be released on January 11th at 12 PM KST

TRENDZ - Go Up

Image:  Global H Media

AB6IX's 3rd full-length album, 'The Future Is Ours: Found', is set to release on January 22nd at 6 PM KST

AB6IX - The Future Is Ours: Found

Image:  Brand New Music

EVNNE's debut single album, 'Un: SEEN', will be released on January 22nd at 6 PM KST

EVNNE - Un: SEEN

Image:  WakeOne

CIX's 2nd full-length album, '0 or 1', is scheduled for release on January 24th at 6 PM KST

CIX - 0 or 1

Image:  C9 Entertainment

