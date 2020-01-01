10 K-pop albums to make you a stan
This album showcases BTS's early artistry, with a blend of hip-hop and R&B, establishing them as global superstars
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dark & Wild - BTS
EXO's versatile vocals shine in this album, featuring hits that underscore their impact on the K-pop scene
Image: SM Entertainment
The War - EXO
TWICE's breakthrough album with catchy tracks and a fresh concept, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment
Twicecoaster: Lane 1 - TWICE
A powerful debut that introduces (G)I-DLE's unique sound and compelling storytelling, making them a rising force in K-pop
Image: Cube Entertainment
Neverland - (G)I-DLE
This album showcases NCT's diverse talent and boundary-pushing music, reflecting their continuous growth
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1 - NCT
SEVENTEEN's self-produced masterpiece explores deeper themes, demonstrating their versatility and musicality
Image: Pledis Entertainment
An Ode - SEVENTEEN
This Grammy-nominated album delves into personal struggles, solidifying BTS's global influence and artistry
Love Yourself: Tear - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MAMAMOO's exceptional vocals and charisma shine in this EP, earning them a dedicated international fanbase
Image: RBW
Red Moon - MAMAMOO
A powerful collection that cements BLACKPINK's status as a global icon with their signature style and strong visuals
The Album - BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
A concept album that explores themes of youth, dreams, and friendship, with songs that are both catchy and meaningful
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Dream Chapter: Eternity-TXT