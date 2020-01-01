Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop albums to make you a stan

This album showcases BTS's early artistry, with a blend of hip-hop and R&B, establishing them as global superstars

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dark & Wild - BTS

EXO's versatile vocals shine in this album, featuring hits that underscore their impact on the K-pop scene

Image: SM Entertainment

The War - EXO 

TWICE's breakthrough album with catchy tracks and a fresh concept, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide

Image: JYP Entertainment

Twicecoaster: Lane 1 - TWICE 

A powerful debut that introduces (G)I-DLE's unique sound and compelling storytelling, making them a rising force in K-pop

Image: Cube Entertainment

Neverland - (G)I-DLE 

This album showcases NCT's diverse talent and boundary-pushing music, reflecting their continuous growth

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1 - NCT 

SEVENTEEN's self-produced masterpiece explores deeper themes, demonstrating their versatility and musicality

Image: Pledis Entertainment

An Ode - SEVENTEEN 

This Grammy-nominated album delves into personal struggles, solidifying BTS's global influence and artistry

Love Yourself: Tear - BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MAMAMOO's exceptional vocals and charisma shine in this EP, earning them a dedicated international fanbase

Image: RBW

Red Moon - MAMAMOO 

A powerful collection that cements BLACKPINK's status as a global icon with their signature style and strong visuals

The Album - BLACKPINK 

Image: YG Entertainment

A concept album that explores themes of youth, dreams, and friendship, with songs that are both catchy and meaningful

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Dream Chapter: Eternity-TXT

