10 K-pop B-Sides That Deserve Title Track Status
Ethereal and emotive, Moon showcases BTS's vocal prowess and heartfelt lyricism, painting a vivid picture of devotion under the moonlight
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Moon by BTS:
Dynamic and captivating, Sunset exudes BLACKPINK's signature charm, blending infectious beats with powerful vocals for an anthemic experience
Image: YG Entertainment.
Sunset by BLACKPINK:
Groovy and uplifting, Home;Run infuses SEVENTEEN's energy into a retro-inspired track, inviting listeners to dance along to its infectious rhythm
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Home;Run by SEVENTEEN:
Whimsical and enchanting, Dolphin captivates with its dreamy melody and whimsical lyrics, showcasing OH MY GIRL's unique charm and musical versatility
Dolphin by OH MY GIRL:
Image: WM Entertainment.
Atmospheric and captivating, Paradise immerses listeners in NCT 127's sonic landscape, blending ethereal vocals with mesmerizing production for a transcendent experience
Paradise by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Sun by Dreamcatcher:
Image: Dreamcatcher Company.
Bold and haunting, Red Sun delivers Dreamcatcher's signature rock sound with fierce vocals and intense instrumentals, creating a captivating sonic journey
Playful and dynamic, Angel or Devil showcases TXT's versatility with its catchy hooks and vibrant energy, inviting listeners into a world of youthful exploration
Angel or Devil by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Melancholic yet hopeful, Falling for U captures MONSTA X's emotional depth with its poignant lyrics and soulful melodies, offering solace in times of uncertainty
Falling for U by MONSTA X:
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Enchanting and introspective, Love Maze navigates the complexities of love with BTS's signature sincerity, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of emotions and experiences
Love Maze by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Click Here
Serene and introspective, Daybreak envelops listeners in GOT7's emotional journey, offering solace and reflection amidst the gentle embrace of dawn
Daybreak by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment.