Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop B-Sides That Deserve Title Track Status

Ethereal and emotive, Moon showcases BTS's vocal prowess and heartfelt lyricism, painting a vivid picture of devotion under the moonlight

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Moon by BTS: 

Dynamic and captivating, Sunset exudes BLACKPINK's signature charm, blending infectious beats with powerful vocals for an anthemic experience

Image: YG Entertainment.

Sunset by BLACKPINK: 

Groovy and uplifting, Home;Run infuses SEVENTEEN's energy into a retro-inspired track, inviting listeners to dance along to its infectious rhythm

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Home;Run by SEVENTEEN: 

Whimsical and enchanting, Dolphin captivates with its dreamy melody and whimsical lyrics, showcasing OH MY GIRL's unique charm and musical versatility

Dolphin by OH MY GIRL: 

Image: WM Entertainment.

Atmospheric and captivating, Paradise immerses listeners in NCT 127's sonic landscape, blending ethereal vocals with mesmerizing production for a transcendent experience

Paradise by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Sun by Dreamcatcher: 

Image: Dreamcatcher Company.

Bold and haunting, Red Sun delivers Dreamcatcher's signature rock sound with fierce vocals and intense instrumentals, creating a captivating sonic journey

Playful and dynamic, Angel or Devil showcases TXT's versatility with its catchy hooks and vibrant energy, inviting listeners into a world of youthful exploration

Angel or Devil by TXT: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Melancholic yet hopeful, Falling for U captures MONSTA X's emotional depth with its poignant lyrics and soulful melodies, offering solace in times of uncertainty

Falling for U by MONSTA X:

Image: Starship Entertainment.

Enchanting and introspective, Love Maze navigates the complexities of love with BTS's signature sincerity, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of emotions and experiences

Love Maze by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Serene and introspective, Daybreak envelops listeners in GOT7's emotional journey, offering solace and reflection amidst the gentle embrace of dawn

Daybreak by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

