10 K-pop B-Sides You Need on Your Playlist ASAP
EXO's vocal prowess shines in Runaway from Don't Fight The Feeling. The harmonious adlibs and runs showcase their talent, creating a mesmerizing track
Runaway by EXO:
B.I's emotional verses and Lee Hi's powerful chorus blend seamlessly in Daydream from the debut album Waterfall. It's a compelling showcase of both artists
Daydream by B.I (ft. Lee Hi):
ONF's dreamy track The Realist, from ONF: My Name, explores the conflict of a realist with unachievable dreams. The ethereal sound captivates listeners
The Realist by ONF:
Written by Nayeon, Baby Blue Love from Taste of Love offers an '80s-inspired dance gem. The catchy beats and TWICE's charm make it irresistible
Baby Blue Love by TWICE:
Surpassing their title track, Fever from Border: Carnival charted on Billboard, highlighting ENHYPEN's success. The track's allure is evident with over 15 million Spotify streams
Fever by ENHYPEN:
Falling by PIXY:
PIXY's standout B-side, Falling, features distinct rap tones with Changbin, Hyunjin, and Han contributing their unique styles. It's a captivating blend of voices
OH MY GIRL's addictive Dolphin from NONSTOP combines synth-pop with dreamy vocals. The track's delightful mix has become a fan-favorite
Dolphin by OH MY GIRL:
CHUNG HA's groovy B-side Bicycle, from Querencia, infuses funky beats with her captivating vocals, creating an irresistible and dance-worthy track
Bicycle by CHUNG HA:
LABYRINTH showcases GFRIEND's hauntingly beautiful harmonies and emotional delivery. The track is a testament to their musical depth
Labyrinth by GFRIEND:
Kang Daniel's introspective Paranoia from the mini-album Yellow reveals his versatility and raw emotions. The track is a powerful expression of his artistry
Paranoia by Kang Daniel:
