Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop B-Sides You Need on Your Playlist ASAP

EXO's vocal prowess shines in Runaway from Don't Fight The Feeling. The harmonious adlibs and runs showcase their talent, creating a mesmerizing track

Image:  SM Entertainment

Runaway by EXO:

B.I's emotional verses and Lee Hi's powerful chorus blend seamlessly in Daydream from the debut album Waterfall. It's a compelling showcase of both artists

Image:  IOK Company

Daydream by B.I (ft. Lee Hi):

ONF's dreamy track The Realist, from ONF: My Name, explores the conflict of a realist with unachievable dreams. The ethereal sound captivates listeners

Image:  WM Entertainment

The Realist by ONF:

Written by Nayeon, Baby Blue Love from Taste of Love offers an '80s-inspired dance gem. The catchy beats and TWICE's charm make it irresistible

Baby Blue Love by TWICE:

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Surpassing their title track, Fever from Border: Carnival charted on Billboard, highlighting ENHYPEN's success. The track's allure is evident with over 15 million Spotify streams

Fever by ENHYPEN:

Image:  Belift Lab

Falling by PIXY:

Image:  Allart Entertainment

PIXY's standout B-side, Falling, features distinct rap tones with Changbin, Hyunjin, and Han contributing their unique styles. It's a captivating blend of voices

OH MY GIRL's addictive Dolphin from NONSTOP combines synth-pop with dreamy vocals. The track's delightful mix has become a fan-favorite

Dolphin by OH MY GIRL:

Image:  WM Entertainment

CHUNG HA's groovy B-side Bicycle, from Querencia, infuses funky beats with her captivating vocals, creating an irresistible and dance-worthy track

Bicycle by CHUNG HA:

Image:  MNH Entertainment

LABYRINTH showcases GFRIEND's hauntingly beautiful harmonies and emotional delivery. The track is a testament to their musical depth

Labyrinth by GFRIEND:

Image:  Source Music

Kang Daniel's introspective Paranoia from the mini-album Yellow reveals his versatility and raw emotions. The track is a powerful expression of his artistry

Paranoia by Kang Daniel:

Image:  Konnect Entertainment

