Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Ballads That Will Make You Feel All the Feels

LOONA's Sonatine is a dreamy ballad that weaves ethereal vocals with a melodic arrangement. The haunting beauty of the song captures a sense of longing and introspection

Image:  Blockberry Creative

LOONA - Sonatine:

IOI's farewell ballad, Downpour, encapsulates the bittersweet emotions of a goodbye. The heartfelt lyrics and tender vocals create an emotional resonance, leaving a lasting impact

Image:  CJ ENM

IOI - Downpour:

Red Velvet's emotive ballad, One of These Nights, conveys heartache and nostalgia. The harmonious vocals and atmospheric production evoke a sense of melancholic beauty

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - One of These Nights:

Take It Slow by Red Velvet is a soothing ballad that oozes warmth and comfort. The gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics create a serene and emotional atmosphere

Red Velvet - Take It Slow:

Image:  SM Entertainment

Ladies Code's Chaconne is a poignant ballad that pays tribute to their late members. The emotional vocals and orchestral arrangement convey a heartfelt message of remembrance

Ladies Code - Chaconne:

Image:  Polaris Entertainment

Mamamoo - Morning:

Image:  RBW

Mamamoo's Morning is a soul-stirring ballad with powerful vocals. The emotional depth and sincerity in the lyrics create a captivating journey through love and heartbreak

Lee Hi's Breathe is a touching ballad offering solace amid loss. The soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics provide a comforting embrace, resonating with emotional depth

Lee Hi - Breathe:

Image:  AOMG

NCT U's Timeless is a hauntingly beautiful ballad showcasing emotional vocals. The atmospheric arrangement and poignant lyrics create a sense of eternal longing and introspection

NCT U - Timeless:

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO's Lights Out and Miracles in December are emotional ballads with heart-wrenching vocals. The melancholic melodies and poignant lyrics convey a deep sense of love and loss

EXO - Lights Out, Miracles in December:

Image:  SM Entertainment

SHINee's Sleepless Night is an emotional ballad that reflects on the pain of separation. The soulful vocals and expressive lyrics create an atmospheric and moving experience

SHINee - Sleepless Night:

Image:  SM Entertainment

