10 K-pop bands you must listen to
Pujya Doss
A global phenomenon, BTS combines powerful performances, socially relevant lyrics, and diverse musical styles. They've set records worldwide and are influential cultural icons.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Blackpink, known for their fierce stage presence and stylish visuals, dominates with catchy pop and hip-hop tunes. They've achieved international acclaim for their energetic performances.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Twice, with their vibrant and catchy music, is renowned for infectious melodies and impressive choreography. They're a top girl group known for their cheerful and relatable concept.
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids, recognized for their powerful rap lines and versatile sound, tackles themes of youth and empowerment. They are praised for their self-produced music and dynamic performances.
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids
NCT, a concept-based group, boasts a diverse lineup and unit system. Their experimental sound and futuristic aesthetics contribute to their global popularity.
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
Itzy, JYP Entertainment's vibrant girl group, embraces confidence and empowerment. Their music is characterized by energetic beats and bold messages, making them stand out in the industry.
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet, known for their versatility, effortlessly transitions between various concepts and musical genres. They are celebrated for their rich discography and captivating performances.
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO, with their powerful vocals and dynamic performances, has been a force in K-pop. Their harmonious blend of genres and impactful stage presence has garnered global recognition.
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Ateez, recognized for their powerful performances and unique concepts, has rapidly gained global popularity. Their dynamic music and storytelling set them apart in the K-pop scene.
ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment
Click Here
TXT, BIGHIT MUSIC's boy group, combines youthful energy with introspective themes. They're known for their storytelling in music and dynamic performances
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC