july 13, 2024

10 K-pop bands you must listen to

A global phenomenon, BTS combines powerful performances, socially relevant lyrics, and diverse musical styles. They've set records worldwide and are influential cultural icons.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Blackpink, known for their fierce stage presence and stylish visuals, dominates with catchy pop and hip-hop tunes. They've achieved international acclaim for their energetic performances.

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

Twice, with their vibrant and catchy music, is renowned for infectious melodies and impressive choreography. They're a top girl group known for their cheerful and relatable concept.

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids, recognized for their powerful rap lines and versatile sound, tackles themes of youth and empowerment. They are praised for their self-produced music and dynamic performances.

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids

NCT, a concept-based group, boasts a diverse lineup and unit system. Their experimental sound and futuristic aesthetics contribute to their global popularity.

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

Itzy, JYP Entertainment's vibrant girl group, embraces confidence and empowerment. Their music is characterized by energetic beats and bold messages, making them stand out in the industry.

ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet, known for their versatility, effortlessly transitions between various concepts and musical genres. They are celebrated for their rich discography and captivating performances.

Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO, with their powerful vocals and dynamic performances, has been a force in K-pop. Their harmonious blend of genres and impactful stage presence has garnered global recognition.

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

Ateez, recognized for their powerful performances and unique concepts, has rapidly gained global popularity. Their dynamic music and storytelling set them apart in the K-pop scene.

ATEEZ

Image: KQ Entertainment

TXT, BIGHIT MUSIC's boy group, combines youthful energy with introspective themes. They're known for their storytelling in music and dynamic performances

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

