10 K-pop bands you should be listening to
A global phenomenon, BTS combines powerful performances, socially relevant lyrics, and diverse musical styles. They've set records worldwide and are influential cultural icons.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Blackpink, known for their fierce stage presence and stylish visuals, dominates with catchy pop and hip-hop tunes. They've achieved international acclaim for their energetic performances.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Twice, with their vibrant and catchy music, is renowned for infectious melodies and impressive choreography. They're a top girl group known for their cheerful and relatable concept.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
Stray Kids, recognized for their powerful rap lines and versatile sound, tackles themes of youth and empowerment. They are praised for their self-produced music and dynamic performances.
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
NCT, a concept-based group, boasts a diverse lineup and unit system. Their experimental sound and futuristic aesthetics contribute to their global popularity.
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Itzy, JYP Entertainment's vibrant girl group, embraces confidence and empowerment. Their music is characterized by energetic beats and bold messages, making them stand out in the industry.
Red Velvet, known for their versatility, effortlessly transitions between various concepts and musical genres. They are celebrated for their rich discography and captivating performances.
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO, with their powerful vocals and dynamic performances, has been a force in K-pop. Their harmonious blend of genres and impactful stage presence has garnered global recognition.
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Ateez, recognized for their powerful performances and unique concepts, has rapidly gained global popularity. Their dynamic music and storytelling set them apart in the K-pop scene.
ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment
Click Here
TXT, BIGHIT MUSIC's boy group, combines youthful energy with introspective themes. They're known for their storytelling in music and dynamic performances.
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC