Pujya Doss

june 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop beauties with soothing voices

Her sweet and gentle voice can calm any storm, making her the queen of soothing K-pop vocals

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU:

With her angelic voice, Taeyeon's songs feel like a warm hug, comforting and beautiful

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

Wendy's smooth and rich vocals bring peace and tranquility to anyone who listens

Wendy (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Known for her dreamy voice, Suzy's singing feels like a soft breeze on a sunny day

Suzy: 

Image: Management SOOP

Rosé’s unique and soulful voice has a comforting quality that can melt away stress

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Her powerful yet soothing voice can brighten your day and calm your mind

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW

Yerin’s soft and emotive voice feels like a gentle lullaby, perfect for relaxation

Yerin Baek: 

Image: Blue Vinyl

With her husky and smooth vocals, Heize's songs are perfect for winding down and finding peace

Heize:

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Jihyo's clear and warm voice can bring a sense of comfort and joy, like a ray of sunshine

Jihyo (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Her sweet and calming voice can soothe the soul, making every song feel like a gentle embrace

Sejeong: 

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

