10 K-pop beauties with soothing voices
Her sweet and gentle voice can calm any storm, making her the queen of soothing K-pop vocals
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
With her angelic voice, Taeyeon's songs feel like a warm hug, comforting and beautiful
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
Wendy's smooth and rich vocals bring peace and tranquility to anyone who listens
Wendy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Known for her dreamy voice, Suzy's singing feels like a soft breeze on a sunny day
Suzy:
Image: Management SOOP
Rosé’s unique and soulful voice has a comforting quality that can melt away stress
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Her powerful yet soothing voice can brighten your day and calm your mind
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
Yerin’s soft and emotive voice feels like a gentle lullaby, perfect for relaxation
Yerin Baek:
Image: Blue Vinyl
With her husky and smooth vocals, Heize's songs are perfect for winding down and finding peace
Heize:
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Jihyo's clear and warm voice can bring a sense of comfort and joy, like a ray of sunshine
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Her sweet and calming voice can soothe the soul, making every song feel like a gentle embrace
Sejeong:
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment