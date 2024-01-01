Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop boy bands to know in 2024

Watch out! This new group from SEVENTEEN's agency is next to blow up.

Image: Pledis Entertainment

TWS: 

Subunit of NCT bringing the wishes with sweet vocals and smooth moves

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT Wish: 

Already topping charts, RIIZE is a force to be reckoned with!

RIIZE: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Get ready for the boys next door! Their music is your new K-Pop obsession

BOYNEXTDOOR: 

Image: HYBE

Eight members, endless talent! EVNNE brings a powerful sound

EVNNE: 

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

DXMON defies limits! Their unique concept will grab your attention

DXMON: 

Image: SSQ Entertainment

Weather the storm with TEMPEST! Their high-energy music will get you moving

TEMPEST: 

Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

Fresh faces with youthful energy, YOUNITE is a group to watch

YOUNITE: 

Image:  Brand New Music

Breezy vocals and smooth dance moves, THE WIND will leave you wanting more

THE WIND: 

Image:  WithUs Entertainment

Don't underestimate the power of nine! NINE.i brings a fresh sound to the K-Pop scene

NINE.i:

Image: FirstOne Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here