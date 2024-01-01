10 K-pop boy bands to know in 2024
Watch out! This new group from SEVENTEEN's agency is next to blow up.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
TWS:
Subunit of NCT bringing the wishes with sweet vocals and smooth moves
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Wish:
Already topping charts, RIIZE is a force to be reckoned with!
RIIZE:
Image: SM Entertainment
Get ready for the boys next door! Their music is your new K-Pop obsession
BOYNEXTDOOR:
Image: HYBE
Eight members, endless talent! EVNNE brings a powerful sound
EVNNE:
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
DXMON defies limits! Their unique concept will grab your attention
DXMON:
Image: SSQ Entertainment
Weather the storm with TEMPEST! Their high-energy music will get you moving
TEMPEST:
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Fresh faces with youthful energy, YOUNITE is a group to watch
YOUNITE:
Image: Brand New Music
Breezy vocals and smooth dance moves, THE WIND will leave you wanting more
THE WIND:
Image: WithUs Entertainment
Don't underestimate the power of nine! NINE.i brings a fresh sound to the K-Pop scene
NINE.i:
Image: FirstOne Entertainment