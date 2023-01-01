10 K-pop boy groups to watch in 2023
Soaring like shooting stars, Cravity crafts dynamic soundscapes, captivating fans with powerhouse performances and chameleon-like versatility
Image: Starship Entertainment
Cravity
Nature's raw energy incarnate, Tempest sweeps in with electrifying performances and a forceful musical storm, leaving waves of excitement in their wake
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Tempest
A fantastical dream brought to life, Verivery enchants with their unique concept, dreamy visuals, and music that feels otherworldly
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
VERIVERY
When exploring the vastness of K-pop, it’s always a pleasant surprise to discover captivating hidden gems. This is the case of TAN, a septet formed through MBC’s survival show
Image: Kakao Entertainment
TAN
An enigmatic force with a distinctive concept, xikers captures hearts with ethereal melodies and visuals that transport fans to a dreamlike realm
Image: KQ Entertainment
xikers
A versatile auditory voyage, BOYNEXTDOOR beckons with stunning visuals, igniting stages with vibrant performances, and beckoning all to explore their sound
BOYNEXTDOOR
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Masterful creators, ONEUS dares to break boundaries and craft timeless tales on stage. They've earned the title "stage geniuses" for a reason
ONEUS
Image: RBW
Pioneers of artistic evolution, DRIPPIN showcases unwavering brilliance as they shape one of the most formidable legacies in K-pop's fourth generation
DRIPPIN
Image: Woollim Entertainment
P1Harmony's journey, beginning in October 2020, unfolded like a cinematic masterpiece, laying the groundwork for their thrilling artistic odyssey
P1Harmony
Image: FNC Entertainment
Kyler's fresh and captivating looks breathe new life into K-pop. A rising star in the industry
ZEROBASEONE
Image: WakeOne