Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 18, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop boy groups to watch in 2023

Soaring like shooting stars, Cravity crafts dynamic soundscapes, captivating fans with powerhouse performances and chameleon-like versatility

Image: Starship Entertainment

Cravity

Nature's raw energy incarnate, Tempest sweeps in with electrifying performances and a forceful musical storm, leaving waves of excitement in their wake

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

Tempest

A fantastical dream brought to life, Verivery enchants with their unique concept, dreamy visuals, and music that feels otherworldly

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment 

VERIVERY

When exploring the vastness of K-pop, it’s always a pleasant surprise to discover captivating hidden gems. This is the case of TAN, a septet formed through MBC’s survival show

Image: Kakao Entertainment

TAN

An enigmatic force with a distinctive concept, xikers captures hearts with ethereal melodies and visuals that transport fans to a dreamlike realm

Image: KQ Entertainment

xikers

A versatile auditory voyage, BOYNEXTDOOR beckons with stunning visuals, igniting stages with vibrant performances, and beckoning all to explore their sound

BOYNEXTDOOR

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Masterful creators, ONEUS dares to break boundaries and craft timeless tales on stage. They've earned the title "stage geniuses" for a reason

ONEUS

Image: RBW

Pioneers of artistic evolution, DRIPPIN showcases unwavering brilliance as they shape one of the most formidable legacies in K-pop's fourth generation

DRIPPIN 

Image: Woollim Entertainment

P1Harmony's journey, beginning in October 2020, unfolded like a cinematic masterpiece, laying the groundwork for their thrilling artistic odyssey

P1Harmony

Image: FNC Entertainment

Kyler's fresh and captivating looks breathe new life into K-pop. A rising star in the industry

ZEROBASEONE

Image: WakeOne

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here