Pujya Doss

MARCH 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-Pop Breakup Anthems to Sing in the Shower

Taemin's emotional ballad captures the pain of parting ways. Its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics echo the bittersweet journey of letting go

Image: SM Entertainment

Goodbye by Taemin : 

2NE1's poignant anthem expresses the ache of solitude after a breakup. Its raw emotion and powerful vocals resonate with the heartbroken

Image: YG Entertainment

Lonely by 2NE1: 

Tiffany Young's soulful rendition of heartache evokes raw vulnerability. Its haunting melody and honest lyrics speak volumes about love lost

Image: Transparent Arts

Don't Speak by Tiffany Young: 

2NE1's heartbreaking ballad encapsulates the agony of a shattered romance. Its poignant lyrics and soulful vocals echo the pain of separation

It Hurts by 2NE1:

Image: YG Entertainment

Epik High and Younha's collaboration portrays the metaphorical shelter of an umbrella, shielding against the downpour of heartbreak with poignant lyrics

Umbrella by Epik High ft. Younha: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Chungha's empowering anthem reflects the resolve to move on. Its catchy rhythm and bold lyrics empower those ready to break free from heartache

Gotta Go by Chungha: 

Image: MNH Entertainment

Goodbye by 2NE1: 

Image: YG Entertainment

2NE1's farewell ballad navigates the complexities of saying goodbye. Its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melody resonate with the pain of parting ways

Day6's emotive track delves into the struggle of releasing what once was. Its poignant lyrics and powerful instrumentals capture the journey of acceptance

Letting Go by Day6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Big Bang's anthem embraces vulnerability, expressing the raw truth of feeling like a Loser in love. Its candid lyrics and captivating melody resonate deeply

Loser by Big Bang: 

Image: YG Entertainment

iKON's heartfelt song navigates the melancholy of a farewell. Its emotional resonance and poignant lyrics provide solace in the journey of moving forward

Goodbye Road by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

