10 K-Pop Breakup Anthems to Sing in the Shower
Taemin's emotional ballad captures the pain of parting ways. Its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics echo the bittersweet journey of letting go
Image: SM Entertainment
Goodbye by Taemin :
2NE1's poignant anthem expresses the ache of solitude after a breakup. Its raw emotion and powerful vocals resonate with the heartbroken
Image: YG Entertainment
Lonely by 2NE1:
Tiffany Young's soulful rendition of heartache evokes raw vulnerability. Its haunting melody and honest lyrics speak volumes about love lost
Image: Transparent Arts
Don't Speak by Tiffany Young:
2NE1's heartbreaking ballad encapsulates the agony of a shattered romance. Its poignant lyrics and soulful vocals echo the pain of separation
It Hurts by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
Epik High and Younha's collaboration portrays the metaphorical shelter of an umbrella, shielding against the downpour of heartbreak with poignant lyrics
Umbrella by Epik High ft. Younha:
Image: YG Entertainment
Chungha's empowering anthem reflects the resolve to move on. Its catchy rhythm and bold lyrics empower those ready to break free from heartache
Gotta Go by Chungha:
Image: MNH Entertainment
Goodbye by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
2NE1's farewell ballad navigates the complexities of saying goodbye. Its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melody resonate with the pain of parting ways
Day6's emotive track delves into the struggle of releasing what once was. Its poignant lyrics and powerful instrumentals capture the journey of acceptance
Letting Go by Day6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Big Bang's anthem embraces vulnerability, expressing the raw truth of feeling like a Loser in love. Its candid lyrics and captivating melody resonate deeply
Loser by Big Bang:
Image: YG Entertainment
iKON's heartfelt song navigates the melancholy of a farewell. Its emotional resonance and poignant lyrics provide solace in the journey of moving forward
Goodbye Road by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment