Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Choreographies That Redefined Dance 

PSY's horse-riding dance took the world by storm, becoming a global sensation

Image: YG Entertainment 

Gangnam Style by PSY

The synchronized hand choreography from this classic track is iconic

Image: SM Entertainment 

Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior 

The lollipop gesture and dance moves added flair to this collaboration

Image: YG Entertainment 

Lollipop by 2NE1 and Big Bang 

Hani's leg dance became a viral sensation, boosting the group's popularity

Image: Banana Culture 

Up & Down by EXID 

The adorable TT pose and dance captivated fans worldwide

Image: JYP Entertainment 

TT by TWICE 

The simple yet catchy Love Scenario hand choreography became a hit

Image: YG Entertainment 

Love Scenario by iKON 

The hip-thrusting dance contributed to the song's viral success

Image: MLD Entertainment 

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND 

TWICE's elegant and sophisticated dance moves matched the song's title

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Fancy by TWICE 

With a catchy song upbeat music and perfect choreo no wonder the dance was spot-on

Image: JYP Entertainment 

WANNA BE by ITZY 

The stunning choreography and shh finger gesture added to the song's allure

Image: SM Entertainment 

Psycho by Red Velvet

