april 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Choreographies That Will Make You Want to Dance

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

A dynamic blend of sharp moves and smooth transitions that exudes confidence and swagger

With catchy gestures and playful formations, this dance radiates charm and elegance, perfectly matching the song's vibrant energy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

Adorable yet precise, this choreography features cute hand movements and catchy footwork that make you want to join in on the fun

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT by TWICE: 

Powerful and energetic, the choreography combines bold gestures and fierce expressions, embodying the group's message of self-love and confidence

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

A captivating mix of graceful movements and intense formations, this choreography perfectly complements the song's sultry and mysterious vibe

Image: SM Entertainment

Psycho by Red Velvet: 

Intense and impactful, this choreography features powerful gestures and sharp transitions that match the song's fierce and empowering lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

With explosive energy and synchronized movements, this choreography embodies the song's fiery intensity, leaving a lasting impression on viewers

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Smooth and suave, this choreography oozes sophistication with its sleek formations and intricate footwork, perfectly complementing the song's sensual vibe

Image: SM Entertainment

Love Shot by EXO: 

Bold and dynamic, this choreography features strong, impactful movements and visually stunning formations that capture the song's fierce attitude

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Vibrant and energetic, this choreography showcases BTS's signature synchronicity and charisma, with playful gestures and infectious energy that make it irresistible to dance along

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

