10 K-pop Choreographies That Will Make You Want to Dance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
A dynamic blend of sharp moves and smooth transitions that exudes confidence and swagger
With catchy gestures and playful formations, this dance radiates charm and elegance, perfectly matching the song's vibrant energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
Adorable yet precise, this choreography features cute hand movements and catchy footwork that make you want to join in on the fun
TT by TWICE:
Powerful and energetic, the choreography combines bold gestures and fierce expressions, embodying the group's message of self-love and confidence
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
A captivating mix of graceful movements and intense formations, this choreography perfectly complements the song's sultry and mysterious vibe
Image: SM Entertainment
Psycho by Red Velvet:
Intense and impactful, this choreography features powerful gestures and sharp transitions that match the song's fierce and empowering lyrics
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
With explosive energy and synchronized movements, this choreography embodies the song's fiery intensity, leaving a lasting impression on viewers
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Smooth and suave, this choreography oozes sophistication with its sleek formations and intricate footwork, perfectly complementing the song's sensual vibe
Image: SM Entertainment
Love Shot by EXO:
Bold and dynamic, this choreography features strong, impactful movements and visually stunning formations that capture the song's fierce attitude
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Vibrant and energetic, this choreography showcases BTS's signature synchronicity and charisma, with playful gestures and infectious energy that make it irresistible to dance along
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC