Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Choruses That Get Stuck in Your Head For Days 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BTS's Dynamite chorus is an infectious earworm, filled with catchy hooks and uplifting vibes that keep you humming along for days

BLACKPINK's How You Like That chorus captivates with its powerful beats and addictive melody, leaving an irresistible imprint on your mind

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's Cheer Up chorus is a bubbly anthem, brimming with infectious energy and catchy refrains that stick with you long after the song ends

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

iKON's Love Scenario chorus is a melodic masterpiece, with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics that linger in your thoughts for days on end

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

TWICE's Fancy chorus is irresistibly catchy, with its upbeat rhythm and addictive hooks that make it impossible to shake off once it's stuck in your head

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU chorus is a powerhouse of energy, with its bold beats and memorable lines that echo in your mind for days

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Boy With Luv chorus is a feel-good anthem, brimming with infectious charm and sing-along-worthy hooks that stay with you wherever you go

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love chorus is a fierce explosion of sound, leaving an indelible mark with its powerful vocals and electrifying beats

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's Mic Drop chorus is a high-energy thrill ride, packed with swagger and attitude that reverberates in your mind long after the music fades

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom chorus is an infectious earworm, with its catchy melody and upbeat tempo that make it impossible to forget

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

