10 K-pop Choruses That Get Stuck in Your Head For Days
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BTS's Dynamite chorus is an infectious earworm, filled with catchy hooks and uplifting vibes that keep you humming along for days
BLACKPINK's How You Like That chorus captivates with its powerful beats and addictive melody, leaving an irresistible imprint on your mind
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's Cheer Up chorus is a bubbly anthem, brimming with infectious energy and catchy refrains that stick with you long after the song ends
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
iKON's Love Scenario chorus is a melodic masterpiece, with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics that linger in your thoughts for days on end
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
TWICE's Fancy chorus is irresistibly catchy, with its upbeat rhythm and addictive hooks that make it impossible to shake off once it's stuck in your head
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU chorus is a powerhouse of energy, with its bold beats and memorable lines that echo in your mind for days
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Boy With Luv chorus is a feel-good anthem, brimming with infectious charm and sing-along-worthy hooks that stay with you wherever you go
Boy With Luv by BTS:
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love chorus is a fierce explosion of sound, leaving an indelible mark with its powerful vocals and electrifying beats
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
BTS's Mic Drop chorus is a high-energy thrill ride, packed with swagger and attitude that reverberates in your mind long after the music fades
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom chorus is an infectious earworm, with its catchy melody and upbeat tempo that make it impossible to forget
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment