10 K-pop dance breaks you can't help but join
Bursting with energy and infectious rhythms, Dynamite's dance break exudes joy and vitality, inviting everyone to groove along with BTS's dynamic moves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Dynamite:
With fierce choreography and powerful beats, BLACKPINK's dance break ignites the floor, commanding attention with their synchronized moves and captivating presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - How You Like That:
TWICE's Fancy dance break is a whirlwind of elegance and charm, blending intricate footwork with graceful gestures, drawing fans into their mesmerizing performance
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Fancy:
EXO's Love Shot dance break oozes sophistication and allure, with smooth transitions and intricate formations, capturing hearts with their suave moves and magnetic charisma
EXO - Love Shot:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Psycho dance break is a blend of grace and intensity, with sharp movements and emotive expressions, leaving a lasting impact with their powerful performance
Red Velvet - Psycho:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Say My Name dance break is an explosion of energy and precision, showcasing their dynamic choreography and electrifying stage presence, captivating audiences worldwide
ATEEZ - Say My Name:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY - Wannabe:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's Wannabe dance break radiates confidence and attitude, with fierce moves and bold expressions, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality and dance with passion
NCT 127's Kick It dance break is a display of power and synchronization, featuring intricate formations and intense choreography, captivating audiences with their dynamic performance
NCT 127 - Kick It:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' God's Menu dance break is a feast for the eyes, with energetic moves and creative formations, showcasing their versatility and boundless talent on stage
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's Hard Carry dance break is a whirlwind of athleticism and precision, with high-energy choreography and charismatic stage presence, inviting fans to join in the excitement
GOT7 - Hard Carry:
Image: JYP Entertainment