10 K-pop Dance Moves That Are Impossible to Master
PSY's horse-riding dance took the world by storm, becoming a global sensation
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY
The synchronized hand choreography from this classic track is iconic
Image: SM Entertainment
Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior
The lollipop gesture and dance moves added flair to this collaboration
Lollipop by 2NE1 and Big Bang
Image: YG Entertainment
Hani's leg dance became a viral sensation, boosting the group's popularity
Up & Down by EXID
Image: Banana Culture
The adorable TT pose and dance captivated fans worldwide
TT by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
The simple yet catchy Love Scenario hand choreography became a hit
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
The hip-thrusting dance contributed to the song's viral success
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND
Image: MLD Entertainment
TWICE's elegant and sophisticated dance moves matched the song's title
Fancy by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
With a catchy song upbeat music and perfect choreo no wonder the dance was spot-on
WANNA BE by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
The stunning choreography and shh finger gesture added to the song's allure
Psycho by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment