10 K-pop dances that you can learn in a day
This captivating song boasts a delightful combination of simplicity and repetition in its choreography, allowing for an enjoyable and accessible dance routine
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Just One Day by BTS
This dance epitomizes the essence of cuteness and boundless energy, with a sequence of moves that are straightforward to follow
Image: FNC Entertainment
Q&A by Cherry Bullet
Drenched in a vibrant and joyous ambiance, Umpah Umpah showcases a dance routine that complements its spirited rhythm with simple, memorable steps
Image: SM Entertainment
Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet
This dance sensation is renowned for its iconic horse riding move. The remaining choreography is equally uncomplicated and easy to pick up
Image: Chrome Entertainment
Bar Bar Bar by Crayon Pop
Gashina exudes a potent blend of sensuality and power, but the dance moves are surprisingly straightforward to follow
Image: MAKEUS Entertainment
Gashina by Sunmi
This dance is brimming with playful and flirtatious movements, perfectly complementing its catchy melody. The choreography's simplicity ensures that it's accessible to a wide range of dancers
Image: JYP Entertainment
The Feels by TWICE
Crafted to be inclusive and easy for everyone, Permission to Dance features uncomplicated, repetitive moves that align seamlessly with its uplifting theme
Permission to Dance by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
While exuding elegance and grace, Scientist offers a dance routine that remains relatively easy to grasp. The graceful movements infuse a touch of sophistication into the performance
Image: JYP Entertainment
Scientist by TWICE
The laid-back and chill vibes of Darari are accompanied by a series of easy-to-follow dance moves that capture the essence of relaxation and simplicity
Darari by Treasure
Image: YG Entertainment
Overflowing with lively and energetic choreography, Zoom provides an inviting dance experience. Its catchy melody blends seamlessly with fun and memorable moves
Image: P Nation
Zoom by JESSI