10 K-pop dances that you can learn in a day

This captivating song boasts a delightful combination of simplicity and repetition in its choreography, allowing for an enjoyable and accessible dance routine

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Just One Day by BTS 

This dance epitomizes the essence of cuteness and boundless energy, with a sequence of moves that are straightforward to follow

Image: FNC Entertainment

 Q&A by Cherry Bullet 

Drenched in a vibrant and joyous ambiance, Umpah Umpah showcases a dance routine that complements its spirited rhythm with simple, memorable steps

Image: SM Entertainment

Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet 

This dance sensation is renowned for its iconic horse riding move. The remaining choreography is equally uncomplicated and easy to pick up

Image: Chrome Entertainment

Bar Bar Bar by Crayon Pop 

Gashina exudes a potent blend of sensuality and power, but the dance moves are surprisingly straightforward to follow

Image: MAKEUS Entertainment

Gashina by Sunmi 

This dance is brimming with playful and flirtatious movements, perfectly complementing its catchy melody. The choreography's simplicity ensures that it's accessible to a wide range of dancers

Image: JYP Entertainment

 The Feels by TWICE 

Crafted to be inclusive and easy for everyone, Permission to Dance features uncomplicated, repetitive moves that align seamlessly with its uplifting theme

Permission to Dance by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

While exuding elegance and grace, Scientist offers a dance routine that remains relatively easy to grasp. The graceful movements infuse a touch of sophistication into the performance

 Image: JYP Entertainment

 Scientist by TWICE

The laid-back and chill vibes of Darari are accompanied by a series of easy-to-follow dance moves that capture the essence of relaxation and simplicity

 Darari by Treasure 

Image: YG Entertainment


Overflowing with lively and energetic choreography, Zoom provides an inviting dance experience. Its catchy melody blends seamlessly with fun and memorable moves

Image: P Nation

 Zoom by JESSI 

