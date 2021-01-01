10 K-pop dating rumors in 2023
The two have been friends for many years, but there have been dating rumors about them since 2022
V (BTS) and Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment and BIGHIT MUSIC
The two were seen having lunch together in January 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating.
Joshua (SEVENTEEN) and model Miyoung
Image: Pledis Entertainment and Mi Young’s Instagram
The two were seen leaving a restaurant together in February 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN) and Jeon Somi
Image: Pledis Entertainment and JYP Entertainment
The two have been co-starring in the drama "True Beauty" and there have been dating rumors about them since January 2023. Some fans believe that they have good chemistry
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO) and Moon Ga Young
Image: Fantagio and KeyEast
The two have been friends for many years, but there have been dating rumors about them since 2021. Some fans believe that they are dating
Lisa (BLACKPINK) and NCT Taeyong
Image: YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment
The two were seen having dinner together in March 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating
Park Seo Joon and YouTuber Xoos (Hong Soo Yeon)
Image: Awesome ENTERTAINMENT and WAVY
Fans speculated that Han So Hee and model Chae Jong Seok were in a relationship due to the photos they shared on Instagram
Images: Disney + hotstar
Han So Hee - Chae Jong Seok
The two are both very popular actors and there have been dating rumors about them since 2022. Some fans believe that they would make a good couple
Rose (BLACKPINK) and Kang Dong Won:
Image: YG Entertainment and Management SOOP
The two are both very popular idols and there have been dating rumors about them since 2021. Some fans believe that they would make a good couple
YoonA (Girls' Generation) and Junho (2PM)
Image: SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment
The two were seen having lunch together in May 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating
Joshua (SEVENTEEN) and Momoland's Jane
Image: Pledis Entertainment and MLD Entertainment