Pujya Doss

september 07, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop dating rumors in 2023

The two have been friends for many years, but there have been dating rumors about them since 2022

V (BTS) and Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment and BIGHIT MUSIC

The two were seen having lunch together in January 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating. 

Joshua (SEVENTEEN) and model Miyoung

Image: Pledis Entertainment and Mi Young’s Instagram 

The two were seen leaving a restaurant together in February 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN) and Jeon Somi

Image: Pledis Entertainment and JYP Entertainment

The two have been co-starring in the drama "True Beauty" and there have been dating rumors about them since January 2023. Some fans believe that they have good chemistry

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO) and Moon Ga Young

Image: Fantagio and KeyEast

The two have been friends for many years, but there have been dating rumors about them since 2021. Some fans believe that they are dating

Lisa (BLACKPINK) and NCT Taeyong

Image: YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment

The two were seen having dinner together in March 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating

Park Seo Joon and YouTuber Xoos (Hong Soo Yeon)

Image: Awesome ENTERTAINMENT and WAVY

Fans speculated that Han So Hee and model Chae Jong Seok were in a relationship due to the photos they shared on Instagram

Images: Disney + hotstar 

Han So Hee - Chae Jong Seok

The two are both very popular actors and there have been dating rumors about them since 2022. Some fans believe that they would make a good couple

Rose (BLACKPINK) and Kang Dong Won: 

Image: YG Entertainment and Management SOOP

The two are both very popular idols and there have been dating rumors about them since 2021. Some fans believe that they would make a good couple

YoonA (Girls' Generation) and Junho (2PM)

Image: SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment

The two were seen having lunch together in May 2023. Some fans believe that they are dating

Joshua (SEVENTEEN) and Momoland's Jane

Image: Pledis Entertainment and MLD Entertainment 

