Pujya Doss

January 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Debut Songs That Blew Us Away

LOONA's bubbly debut anthem, merging 12 distinct sounds after a unique solo introduction. A joyous, bubblegum pop celebration

Image:  Blockberry Creative.

Hi High -  LOONA

Twice's sweet debut with a zombie twist. Nine members sing about true love in a catchy, saccharine melody

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Like Ooh-Ahh -  Twice

IVE's explosive debut, playing with tempo and vocals. Builds from a sparse start to a vibrant chorus

Image:  Swing Entertainment.

Eleven -  IVE

NCT's lush and bass-driven debut, marking the beginning of a diverse K-pop journey

The 7th Sense -  NCT

Image:  SM Entertainment.

BTS' hip-hop-focused debut challenging societal expectations. Driven by the rap line, a social commentary on youth aspirations

No More Dream -  BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jopping -  SuperM

Image:  SM Entertainment.

SuperM's successful and unique debut blending jumping and popping. A banger featuring idols from SM Entertainment groups

Miss A's subdued yet powerful debut, a dance pop track with lush harmonies challenging judgments

Bad Girl, Good Girl -  Miss A

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

NU'EST's anthemic debut with a throbbing bass line, EDM stylings, and a touch of nostalgia

Face -  NU'EST

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

EXO's powerful debut, marked by a Gregorian-esque chant and dramatic strings, setting the tone for their future work

MAMA -  EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment.

A standard for girl groups, this 15-year-old debut focuses on vocals and performance

Into the New World -  Girls' Generation

Image:  SM Entertainment.

