10 K-pop Delights for the Soul
A touching ballad that captures longing and hope, Spring Day comforts the heart with its beautiful lyrics and soothing melody
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
Jungkook's sweet vocals and uplifting melody make Euphoria a perfect song to lift your spirits
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria by BTS:
This soulful track addresses feelings of sadness and offers a sense of solace with its heartfelt lyrics
Blue & Grey by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A nostalgic and reflective song that beautifully blends IU's and Suga's voices, offering comfort and a sense of healing
Eight by IU ft. Suga:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A powerful ballad that showcases IU's emotional depth and vocal strength, providing a profound listening experience
Dear Name by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A motivational anthem with inspiring lyrics and IU's comforting voice, perfect for those seeking encouragement
Into the I-LAND by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A heartwarming song with rich vocals and a calming melody that speaks about finding solace in love
Universe by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A sentimental track that evokes feelings of nostalgia and warmth, ideal for soothing the soul
Remember by WINNER:
Image: YG Entertainment
This dreamy song with beautiful harmonies and a serene melody offers a calming escape from everyday stress
Starry Night by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
A gentle and comforting song that highlights vulnerability and strength, with a soothing acoustic arrangement
Stay by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment