Pujya Doss

may 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Delights for the Soul

A touching ballad that captures longing and hope, Spring Day comforts the heart with its beautiful lyrics and soothing melody

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

Jungkook's sweet vocals and uplifting melody make Euphoria a perfect song to lift your spirits

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria by BTS: 

This soulful track addresses feelings of sadness and offers a sense of solace with its heartfelt lyrics

Blue & Grey by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A nostalgic and reflective song that beautifully blends IU's and Suga's voices, offering comfort and a sense of healing

Eight by IU ft. Suga: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A powerful ballad that showcases IU's emotional depth and vocal strength, providing a profound listening experience

Dear Name by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A motivational anthem with inspiring lyrics and IU's comforting voice, perfect for those seeking encouragement

Into the I-LAND by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A heartwarming song with rich vocals and a calming melody that speaks about finding solace in love

Universe by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A sentimental track that evokes feelings of nostalgia and warmth, ideal for soothing the soul

Remember by WINNER: 

Image: YG Entertainment

This dreamy song with beautiful harmonies and a serene melody offers a calming escape from everyday stress

Starry Night by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

A gentle and comforting song that highlights vulnerability and strength, with a soothing acoustic arrangement

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

