Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 09, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop famous girl group visuals

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the epitome of elegance, mesmerizes with her timeless beauty, enhancing the group's visual allure

Image:  YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

TWICE's Tzuyu, a visual sensation, captivates with her ethereal beauty, combining grace and charisma to establish her iconic status

 Image:  JYP Entertainment

Tzuyu (TWICE)

Red Velvet's leader, Irene, radiates sophistication and allure, her stunning visuals contributing to the group's distinct image

Image:  SM Entertainment

Irene (Red Velvet)

As Girls' Generation's visual queen, Yoona's timeless beauty and versatile talent have solidified her status as a K-pop icon

Image:  SM Entertainment

Yoona (Girls’ Generation)

aespa's Winter, with her unique visuals, adds a refreshing charm to the group's futuristic concept, making her a standout visual talent

Winter (aespa)

Image:  SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua captivates with her ethereal visuals, blending innocence and allure to contribute to the group's dynamic presence

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Shuhua ((G)I-DLE)

Oh My Girl's Arin, known for her fresh and youthful charm, is a visual delight, enhancing the group's enchanting and dreamlike image

 Image:  WM Entertainment

Arin (Oh My Girl)

ITZY's Yuna, the group's visual maknae, charms with her striking features and vibrant stage presence, elevating ITZY's visual impact

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Yuna (ITZY)

As a member of f(x), Krystal's ethereal beauty and artistic flair contribute to the group's trendsetting image

Image:  SM Entertainment

Krystal (f(x))

NMIXX's Sullyoon, with her radiant visuals, adds a fresh face to the K-pop scene, showcasing a promising future in the industry

Image:  Swing Entertainment

Sullyoon (NMIXX)

