10 K-pop Fandoms Known for Their Creativity
A global powerhouse of creativity, BTS ARMY dazzles with fan art, innovative projects, and trending hashtags, showcasing unwavering support for BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS ARMY:
With boundless imagination, EXO-Ls craft intricate fan edits, fan fiction, and fan-made videos, illustrating their deep love and admiration for EXO's members
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO-L:
BLINKs showcase creativity through fan-made choreography, stylish fan art, and trendsetting edits, embodying BLACKPINK's fierce and fashionable spirit with every creation
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLINK:
ONCEs shine with their creative fan projects, heartwarming fan letters, and memorable fan events, reflecting TWICE's bright and cheerful essence in every endeavor
ONCE:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
MOOMOOs exhibit creativity through fan-made memes, hilarious parody videos, and heartwarming fan messages, capturing MAMAMOO's playful and heartfelt energy
MOOMOO:
Image: RBW Entertainment.
NCTzens express creativity through fan-made merchandise, intricate fan art, and innovative fan projects, reflecting NCT's diverse and dynamic concept
NCTzen:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Carat:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Carats showcase creativity with fan-made dance covers, elaborate fan projects, and heartfelt fan letters, embodying SEVENTEEN's passion and sincerity in every gesture
ReVeluvs display creativity through intricate fan edits, stunning fan art, and heartfelt fan projects, capturing Red Velvet's unique charm and versatility with every creation
ReVeluv:
Image: SM Entertainment.
IGOT7s express creativity through fan-made music covers, elaborate fan art, and heartwarming fan messages, reflecting GOT7's genuine and affectionate bond with their fans
IGOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Click Here
Stays showcase creativity through fan-made music videos, original fan fiction, and innovative fan projects, embodying Stray Kids' bold and artistic spirit in every endeavor
Stay:
Image: JYP Entertainment.