10 K-pop female idols with amazing vocals

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):

With her powerful and emotional voice, Taeyeon consistently delivers stunning performances that captivate listeners

Known as the Nation's Sweetheart, IU's versatile voice and heartfelt singing make her a standout in the K-pop industry

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU:

Solar's strong and soulful voice, combined with her impressive vocal range, sets her apart as a top vocalist

Image: RBW Entertainment

Solar (MAMAMOO):

Wendy's rich and clear vocals add depth and emotion to every song, showcasing her incredible talent

Image: SM Entertainment

Wendy (Red Velvet):

Rosé's unique and raspy voice brings a distinct flavor to BLACKPINK's music, making her a vocal powerhouse

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jihyo's powerful and stable voice stands out in TWICE's discography, highlighting her exceptional vocal skills

Jihyo (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Luna's strong vocal ability and emotive singing have earned her a reputation as one of K-pop's best singers

Luna (f(x)):

Image: SM Entertainment

Hyolyn's versatile and powerful voice, coupled with her ability to hit high notes effortlessly, makes her a vocal queen

Hyolyn (former SISTAR):

Image: Starship Entertainment

Sejeong's sweet and clear vocals, along with her emotional delivery, make her an outstanding vocalist

Sejeong (former gugudan):

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Heize's unique tone and expressive singing style have made her a beloved figure in the K-pop and K-R&B scenes

Heize:

Image: P NATION

