10 K-pop female idols with amazing vocals
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
With her powerful and emotional voice, Taeyeon consistently delivers stunning performances that captivate listeners
Known as the Nation's Sweetheart, IU's versatile voice and heartfelt singing make her a standout in the K-pop industry
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
Solar's strong and soulful voice, combined with her impressive vocal range, sets her apart as a top vocalist
Image: RBW Entertainment
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Wendy's rich and clear vocals add depth and emotion to every song, showcasing her incredible talent
Image: SM Entertainment
Wendy (Red Velvet):
Rosé's unique and raspy voice brings a distinct flavor to BLACKPINK's music, making her a vocal powerhouse
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Jihyo's powerful and stable voice stands out in TWICE's discography, highlighting her exceptional vocal skills
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Luna's strong vocal ability and emotive singing have earned her a reputation as one of K-pop's best singers
Luna (f(x)):
Image: SM Entertainment
Hyolyn's versatile and powerful voice, coupled with her ability to hit high notes effortlessly, makes her a vocal queen
Hyolyn (former SISTAR):
Image: Starship Entertainment
Sejeong's sweet and clear vocals, along with her emotional delivery, make her an outstanding vocalist
Sejeong (former gugudan):
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Heize's unique tone and expressive singing style have made her a beloved figure in the K-pop and K-R&B scenes
Heize:
Image: P NATION