10 K-pop Food Pairings Based on Song Titles
Experience explosive flavors with bibimbap, a harmony of rice, vegetables, and spicy sauce, perfectly complementing BTS's vibrant and energetic hit.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bibimbap with "Dynamite" by BTS
Spice up your meal with the fiery kick of kimchi, enhancing the dynamic energy of NCT Dream's song, creating a flavorful sensation.
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kimchi with "Hot Sauce" by NCT Dream
Enjoy the sizzling goodness of samgyeopsal, grilled pork belly, pairing impeccably with BTS's smooth and buttery hit, igniting your taste buds.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Samgyeopsal with "Butter" by BTS
Feel the heat with spicy tteokbokki, rice cakes in fiery sauce, mirroring the intensity of BTS's song, creating a flavor explosion.
Tteokbokki with "Fire" by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dance to PSY's iconic hit while savoring the savory sweetness of japchae, glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables and meat, embodying Korean culture.
Japchae with "Gangnam Style" by PSY
Image: P NATION
Dive into the darkness of jajangmyeon, black bean noodles, resonating with the mysterious allure of aespa's hit, creating a delicious contrast.
Jajangmyeon with "Black Mamba" by aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
Kimchi Fried Rice with "DDU-DU DDU-DU" by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Spice up your meal with kimchi fried rice, a fusion of flavors, mirroring BLACKPINK's powerful and dynamic song, satisfying your cravings.
Indulge in the elegance of bulgogi, marinated beef, perfectly complementing the sophistication of TWICE's hit, creating a culinary delight.
Bulgogi with "Fancy" by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Explore a palette of flavors with banchan, Korean side dishes, reflecting the diverse and rich experiences captured in IU's song.
Banchan with "Palette" by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Warm your soul with sundubu jjigae, soft tofu stew, harmonizing with the heartfelt melodies of BLACKPINK's ballad, providing comfort and nourishment
Sundubu Jjigae with "Stay" by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment