Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Food Pairings Based on Song Titles

Experience explosive flavors with bibimbap, a harmony of rice, vegetables, and spicy sauce, perfectly complementing BTS's vibrant and energetic hit. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Bibimbap with "Dynamite" by BTS

Spice up your meal with the fiery kick of kimchi, enhancing the dynamic energy of NCT Dream's song, creating a flavorful sensation. 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Kimchi with "Hot Sauce" by NCT Dream

Enjoy the sizzling goodness of samgyeopsal, grilled pork belly, pairing impeccably with BTS's smooth and buttery hit, igniting your taste buds. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Samgyeopsal with "Butter" by BTS

Feel the heat with spicy tteokbokki, rice cakes in fiery sauce, mirroring the intensity of BTS's song, creating a flavor explosion.

Tteokbokki with "Fire" by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dance to PSY's iconic hit while savoring the savory sweetness of japchae, glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables and meat, embodying Korean culture. 

Japchae with "Gangnam Style" by PSY

Image: P NATION

Dive into the darkness of jajangmyeon, black bean noodles, resonating with the mysterious allure of aespa's hit, creating a delicious contrast.

Jajangmyeon with "Black Mamba" by aespa

Image: SM Entertainment

Kimchi Fried Rice with "DDU-DU DDU-DU" by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Spice up your meal with kimchi fried rice, a fusion of flavors, mirroring BLACKPINK's powerful and dynamic song, satisfying your cravings. 

Indulge in the elegance of bulgogi, marinated beef, perfectly complementing the sophistication of TWICE's hit, creating a culinary delight. 

Bulgogi with "Fancy" by TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Explore a palette of flavors with banchan, Korean side dishes, reflecting the diverse and rich experiences captured in IU's song. 

Banchan with "Palette" by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Warm your soul with sundubu jjigae, soft tofu stew, harmonizing with the heartfelt melodies of BLACKPINK's ballad, providing comfort and nourishment

Sundubu Jjigae with "Stay" by BLACKPINK

Image:  YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here