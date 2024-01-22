10 K-pop forgotten bangers
January 22, 2024
An infectious electro-pop anthem by T-ara that once ruled the K-pop scene with its catchy chorus and iconic dance
Image: Core Contents Media
Lovey-Dovey - T-ara
BEAST's Fiction offers an emotional rollercoaster with a captivating storyline and powerful vocals, solidifying its place in K-pop history
Image: Around Us Entertainment
Fiction - BEAST
Wonder Girls' retro-inspired hit Nobody created a sensation, marking a remarkable era for K-pop with its addictive melody
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nobody - Wonder Girls
SHINee's Lucifer showcases dynamic choreography and charismatic vocals, cementing its status as an iconic track in K-pop history
Lucifer - SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment
Kara's Mamma Mia boasts an upbeat melody and colorful visuals, capturing the essence of carefree K-pop of its time
Mamma Mia - Kara
Image: DSP Media
Dolls - Nine Muses
Image: Star Empire Entertainment
Nine Muses' Dolls combines alluring visuals and a haunting melody, making it a standout yet underrated gem in K-pop
A debut hit by f(x), La Cha Ta delivers an eclectic blend of electro-pop and showcases the group's unique style
La Cha Ta - f(x)
Image: SM Entertainment
miss A's debut track, Bad Girl Good Girl, left an indelible mark with its bold lyrics and dynamic performance
Bad Girl Good Girl - Miss A
Image: JYP Entertainment
IU's Someday mesmerizes with her soulful voice, taking listeners on an emotional journey, a timeless ballad classic
Someday - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Click Here
Brown Eyed Girls' Abracadabra is an iconic dance-pop anthem known for its daring choreography and unique concept
Abracadabra - Brown Eyed Girls
Image: Nega Network