Pujya Doss

Entertainment

10 K-pop forgotten bangers

January 22, 2024

An infectious electro-pop anthem by T-ara that once ruled the K-pop scene with its catchy chorus and iconic dance

Image: Core Contents Media

Lovey-Dovey - T-ara 

BEAST's Fiction offers an emotional rollercoaster with a captivating storyline and powerful vocals, solidifying its place in K-pop history

Image: Around Us Entertainment

Fiction - BEAST 

Wonder Girls' retro-inspired hit Nobody created a sensation, marking a remarkable era for K-pop with its addictive melody

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nobody - Wonder Girls 

SHINee's Lucifer showcases dynamic choreography and charismatic vocals, cementing its status as an iconic track in K-pop history

Lucifer - SHINee 

Image: SM Entertainment

Kara's Mamma Mia boasts an upbeat melody and colorful visuals, capturing the essence of carefree K-pop of its time

Mamma Mia - Kara 

Image: DSP Media

Dolls - Nine Muses 

Image: Star Empire Entertainment

Nine Muses' Dolls combines alluring visuals and a haunting melody, making it a standout yet underrated gem in K-pop

A debut hit by f(x), La Cha Ta delivers an eclectic blend of electro-pop and showcases the group's unique style

La Cha Ta - f(x) 

Image: SM Entertainment

miss A's debut track, Bad Girl Good Girl, left an indelible mark with its bold lyrics and dynamic performance

Bad Girl Good Girl - Miss A 

Image: JYP Entertainment

IU's Someday mesmerizes with her soulful voice, taking listeners on an emotional journey, a timeless ballad classic

Someday - IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Brown Eyed Girls' Abracadabra is an iconic dance-pop anthem known for its daring choreography and unique concept

Abracadabra - Brown Eyed Girls 

Image: Nega Network

