PUJYA DOSS

may 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop gestures that make us go crazy

Expressing love and gratitude, idols form a heart shape over their chest, radiating warmth and affection to fans worldwide.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Heart Sign (Hand over Heart)

With the thumb and index finger forming a heart, idols send love and appreciation, creating an adorable gesture cherished by fans.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Finger Heart

Symbolizing harmony and positivity, idols flash the peace sign with a bright smile, spreading joy and goodwill to their adoring fans.

The Peace Sign

Image: YG Entertainment

Adding charm and allure, idols wink playfully, melting hearts and leaving fans swooning over their irresistible charisma.

The Wink

Image: YG Entertainment

Sending love through the air, idols blow a kiss with a flourish, enchanting fans with their adorable gesture of affection.

The Flying Kiss

Image: SM Entertainment

Bringing sweetness and tenderness, idols gently kiss their fingertips and blow it towards fans, conveying heartfelt love and appreciation.

The Finger Kiss

Image: SM Entertainment

Embodying coolness and confidence, idols form a finger gun with their hand, shooting a playful wink and smile, captivating fans with their charm.

The Finger Gun

Image: JYP Entertainment

The V Sign (Victory Sign)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Signifying victory and peace, idols flash a V with their fingers, exuding positivity and encouragement to their supportive fans.

Radiating genuine joy and warmth, idols smile with their eyes crinkling, melting hearts and captivating fans with their adorable expression.

The Eye Smile

Image: RBW

Adding a touch of fun and playfulness, idols shimmy their shoulders with a grin, exuding energy and charm that mesmerizes fans.

The Shoulder Shimmy

Image: RBW

