10 K-pop gestures that make us go crazy
Expressing love and gratitude, idols form a heart shape over their chest, radiating warmth and affection to fans worldwide.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Heart Sign (Hand over Heart)
With the thumb and index finger forming a heart, idols send love and appreciation, creating an adorable gesture cherished by fans.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Finger Heart
Symbolizing harmony and positivity, idols flash the peace sign with a bright smile, spreading joy and goodwill to their adoring fans.
The Peace Sign
Image: YG Entertainment
Adding charm and allure, idols wink playfully, melting hearts and leaving fans swooning over their irresistible charisma.
The Wink
Image: YG Entertainment
Sending love through the air, idols blow a kiss with a flourish, enchanting fans with their adorable gesture of affection.
The Flying Kiss
Image: SM Entertainment
Bringing sweetness and tenderness, idols gently kiss their fingertips and blow it towards fans, conveying heartfelt love and appreciation.
The Finger Kiss
Image: SM Entertainment
Embodying coolness and confidence, idols form a finger gun with their hand, shooting a playful wink and smile, captivating fans with their charm.
The Finger Gun
Image: JYP Entertainment
The V Sign (Victory Sign)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Signifying victory and peace, idols flash a V with their fingers, exuding positivity and encouragement to their supportive fans.
Radiating genuine joy and warmth, idols smile with their eyes crinkling, melting hearts and captivating fans with their adorable expression.
The Eye Smile
Image: RBW
Adding a touch of fun and playfulness, idols shimmy their shoulders with a grin, exuding energy and charm that mesmerizes fans.
The Shoulder Shimmy
Image: RBW