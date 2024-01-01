10 K-pop girl bands to know in 2024
Sunshine besties share bright pop tunes that make you smile
Image: Attrakt
Fifty Fifty:
Mysterious rookies with powerhouse vocals that will blow you away
Image: Pocket7 Entertainment
mimiirose :
7 cute & energetic girls bringing schoolyard vibes with catchy music
CSR :
Image: A2Z Entertainment
Retro-inspired rookies with youthful charm, already a big hit!
NewJeans:
Image: ADOR
Fresh faces with classy vibes, their debut is a K-Pop must-watch
CLASS:y:
Image: M25
Fierce & independent, they slay with strong vocals and hot dance moves
LE SSERAFIM:
Image: Source Music
Mix it up with NMIXX! Their unique sound sets them apart
NMIXX:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Global stars born from a survival show, they keep shining bright
Kep1er :
Image: WAKEONE & Swing Entertainment
Watch out! These girls are taking the K-Pop world by storm with catchy hits
IVE :
Image: Starship Entertainment
Don't be fooled by the cute concept, Billlie has hidden surprises!
Billlie:
Image: Mystic Story