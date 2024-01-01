Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop girl bands to know in 2024

Sunshine besties share bright pop tunes that make you smile

Image: Attrakt

Fifty Fifty: 

Mysterious rookies with powerhouse vocals that will blow you away

Image: Pocket7 Entertainment

mimiirose : 

7 cute & energetic girls bringing schoolyard vibes with catchy music

CSR : 

Image: A2Z Entertainment

Retro-inspired rookies with youthful charm, already a big hit!

NewJeans: 

Image: ADOR

Fresh faces with classy vibes, their debut is a K-Pop must-watch

CLASS:y: 

Image: M25

Fierce & independent, they slay with strong vocals and hot dance moves

LE SSERAFIM: 

Image: Source Music

Mix it up with NMIXX! Their unique sound sets them apart

NMIXX: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Global stars born from a survival show, they keep shining bright

Kep1er : 

Image: WAKEONE & Swing Entertainment

Watch out! These girls are taking the K-Pop world by storm with catchy hits

IVE : 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Don't be fooled by the cute concept, Billlie has hidden surprises! 

Billlie: 

Image: Mystic Story

