Pujya Doss

APRIL 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop girl Groups That Took the World by Storm

Known for their powerful vocals, catchy dance moves, and girl crush image 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

Known for their synchronized dancing, sweet vocals, and bright personalities 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE 

Known for their versatile sound, ranging from girl crush to elegant concepts 

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet 

Known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs 

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa 

Known for their powerful performances, catchy dance moves, and youthful energy 

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY 

Known for their refreshing concept and catchy songs 

Image: High Up Entertainment

STAYC 

Known for their diverse talents and unique sound 

Image: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX 

Known for their fresh and energetic performances 

Image: Wake One Entertainment 

Kep1er 

Known for their powerful performances and girl crush image 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

Everglow

Known for their elegant and sophisticated concept 

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE 

