10 K-pop girl Groups That Took the World by Storm
Known for their powerful vocals, catchy dance moves, and girl crush image
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Known for their synchronized dancing, sweet vocals, and bright personalities
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
Known for their versatile sound, ranging from girl crush to elegant concepts
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet
Known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa
Known for their powerful performances, catchy dance moves, and youthful energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY
Known for their refreshing concept and catchy songs
Image: High Up Entertainment
STAYC
Known for their diverse talents and unique sound
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX
Known for their fresh and energetic performances
Image: Wake One Entertainment
Kep1er
Known for their powerful performances and girl crush image
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Everglow
Known for their elegant and sophisticated concept
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE